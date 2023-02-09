Kilmacud (in purple) had 16 players defending their goal in the dying seconds at Croke Park

Kilmacud Crokes have been formally awarded the All-Ireland Club Football title following Glen's decision to withdraw their appeal over the Dublin team's 16th man in last month's final.

Glen had lodged an objection to the outcome of the match with the GAA subsequently ordering a replay after finding that Kilmacud had breached Rule 6.44 during their 1-11 to 1-9 victory.

After Kilmacud counter-objected, Glen opted against further pursuing the matter, saying they did not believe the "conditions" for a replay existed.

Kilmacud have now been formally confirmed as champions after agreeing to withdraw their open to the Central Appeals Committee and meeting with the GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) on Thursday.

With Glen chasing a match-winning goal in the dying seconds in the Croke Park final on 22 January, Kilmacud made two substitutions but video showed Dara Mullin - one of the players substituted off - defending his goalline as Glen prepared to take a 45.

And 17 Kilmacud players appeared on the pitch during the last play as Paul Mannion slowly walked towards the dugout area after being substituted.

However, the CCCC last week decided it had not been a deliberate act by Kilmacud.

"Representatives of Kilmacud Crokes and the CCCC met today to consider the implications of the decision on Friday of Watty Graham's Glen to withdraw from the process initiated around the 2023 AIB All-Ireland Club Football Final," read the GAA's statement.

"The CCCC, arising from an objection on behalf of Watty Graham's Glen, had ordered a replay of the game on the basis that in excess of the number of players permitted were on the field for the last play of the game.

"The CCCC decision - communicated to the two Clubs on Tuesday of last week - had made it clear that this was not a deliberate action and that no fault was attributed to Kilmacud Crokes for the situation they found themselves in.

"Upon a request from the CCCC, Kilmacud Crokes, in the interests of fully resolving the matter, today agreed to withdraw their Appeal to the Central Appeals Committee. A subsequent meeting of the CCCC has formally awarded the 2023 All Ireland Club Championship to Kilmacud Crokes."

While the GAA ordered a replay, finding a date for a match would have been complicated given players from both sides are involved in Allianz Football League action for Derry, Dublin and Galway.