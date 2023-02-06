Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Down hurlers played Offaly at Ballycran on Sunday

Meath GAA have apologised to their Down counterparts after an offensive tweet from their official account targeted their facilities in Ballycran.

Ronan Sheehan's hurling side hosted Offaly at the Ards venue on Sunday.

In the aftermath of their 0-21 to 0-18 loss, a tweet from the Meath account calling McKenna Park a "kip" and added that inter-county games should not be played there.

Sheehan took to social media slamming the tweet, which was swiftly deleted.

He later praised the Royal County for quickly addressing the issue.

"Coiste na Mí C.L.G. are aware of an offensive tweet coming from our Twitter account this afternoon. This tweet in no way reflects the views of Coiste na Mí C.L.G," the statement from Meath read.

"A full investigation of how the tweet was posted commenced in the aftermath of the tweet and is currently underway.

"We have been in contact with the Down County Board apologising for the tweet which was deleted as soon as we became aware of it."