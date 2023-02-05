Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Shane McGuigan scored from a penalty in Derry's win in Ardee

Derry made it two wins from two Allianz National League Division Two games with a 2-11 to 1-11 victory over Louth in Ardee on Sunday.

Shane McGuigan and Niall Toner netted to help the Oak Leafers to a three-point win.

Cavan also recorded consecutive wins in Division Three as they beat Tipperary 1-19 to 1-7 at Breffni Park.

But there was Division Three defeat for Fermanagh as they went down 1-9 to 1-8 to Offaly at O'Connor Park.

Derry seized control early with McGuigan netting from the spot but Louth replied with a Liam Jackson goal and the score was tied 1-6 apiece at the break.

Toner forged the Oak Leafers ahead once more on 58 minutes with his goal and Padraig McGrogan's colossal point kept Derry in front as they held on for back-to-back victories.

Meanwhile, in the third tier Cavan ran out comfortable winners against Tipperary although the Breffni County were four points behind in the early stages.

A Ryan O'Neill goal and Oisin Brady's scoring prowess saw Cavan fight back and Mickey Graham's charges went in at the break 1-10 to 1-4 in front.

Ryan O'Neill netted as Cavan eased to victory over Tipperary

Brady continued his scoring form after the interval as Cavan nudged further ahead and emerged resounding winners.

Following on from their win over Longford last week, Fermanagh found themselves on the receiving end of a narrow one-point loss in Tullamore.

Offaly's Ruairi McNamee landed a major after seven minutes for the game's first score. However. the Erne side replied as Josh Largo-Ellis scored a goal of his own, following in from Luke Flanagan's tame effort.

The sides went in level at 1-1 each - Bernard Allen was introduced and was in inspired form. hitting five points from play for the hosts.

Fermanagh kept in touch but Cian Farrell hit the decisive point to hand Fermanagh an agonising loss.