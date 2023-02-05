Rian O'Neill kicked Armagh's final three points as the home side grabbed an unlikely draw at the Athletic Grounds

Armagh recovered from five points down with three minutes of normal time left to draw 0-17 to 0-17 against Mayo in Allianz Football League Division One as Kerry hammered Monaghan 3-16 to 0-14.

Mayo seemed winners but Rory Grugan's point started a run of five scores finished by three Rian O'Neill frees.

O'Neill finished with 0-7 for Armagh.

Kerry impressively regrouped from their opening defeat in Donegal as Darragh Roche, sub Paudie Clifford and Donal O'Sullivan netted second-half goals.

At the Athletic Grounds, Armagh had the better of the first half as they led 0-8 to 0-6 at half-time but Mayo were ahead 0-11 to 0-10 by the 49th minute as they punished a series of turnovers and the game looked over as the visitors led by five after 67 minutes before the home side's remarkable escape action.

After O'Neill opened the scoring on four minutes with a superb score from 40 metres, Armagh led 0-4 to 0-2 after 17 minutes and they extended their advantage to 0-8 to 0-4 before points from Jordan Flynn and first-half substitute Cillian O'Connor left just two in it at half-time. Indeed, O'Connor's score probably should have been a goal after he intercepted a short kickout from Ethan Rafferty but lofted over the bar instead of finding the empty net.

Armagh keeper Ethan Rafferty charges upfield were a feature of the Athletic Grounds contest

Rory Grugan's score after the restart increased Armagh's lead to three but responded with a period of sensational running football as they notched six out of the next seven scores to lead 0-13 to 0-10 after 51 minutes.

A Conor Turbitt point reduced Mayo's lead but they responded with a superb point on the turn from O'Connor and two Ryan O'Donoghue points put five between the sides with seven minutes of normal time.

The visitors were still five ahead after 67 minutes after an Andrew Murnin score was cancelled out by a 48-metre free from Mayo keeper Colm Reape.

But not for the first time in the storied history of this Mayo team, their composure badly deserted them in the closing stages, as they seemed panicked after Armagh keeper Ethan Rafferty had started to win ball in midfield.

Mayo's resultant decision to go short on a couple of kickouts saw them concede possession and with Armagh sensing the opportunity to get something out of the game, the momentum completely shifted in their favour amid their ferocity.

Indeed, Armagh could have stolen victory as Murnin was inches wide with a fisted effort before in the fourth minute of injury-time before O'Neill kicked his final two frees to tie the game in a breathless finish.

Corner-forward Donal O'Sullivan's impressive display for Kerry including scoring a late goal

O'Sullivan stars as Kingdom come good

At Fitzgerald Stadium, Monaghan led 0-3 to 0-2 but Kerry were 0-10 to 0-6 ahead by half-time and the match was effectively over within four minutes of the restart as Darragh Roche's goal extended the Kingdom's advantage to 1-12 to 0-7.

Both teams had two changes from their opening defeats with Pa Warren and corner-forward O'Sullivan taking over from Mike Breen and Killian Spillane for the Kingdom and Ryan O'Toole and Sean Jones in for Thomas McPhillips and the injured Jack McCarron in the Farney line-up.

Frees from Conor McCarthy and Micheal Bannigan - either side of Dessie Ward score - helped Monaghan lead 0-3 to 0-2 after 10 minutes and while Kerry responded with three straight scores, Monaghan were on terms following two more points from McCarthy and Bannigan.

But in truth that was as good as it got for Monaghan.

With full-forward Roche building on his promising debut against Donegal with two first-half points, Kerry dominated the second quarter to lead 0-10 to 0-6 at the break.

The game was effectively over within four minutes of the restart as O'Sullivan's unselfish pass sent in Roche to round Rory Beggan before he planted the ball into the net.

Monaghan's mini-revival of three straight points was then abruptly ended as they allowed Clifford to run 60 yards unchallenged after Gary Mohan had been turned over before he blasted past Beggan.

Monaghan's misery was increased by late inclusion O'Toole's red card for a high challenge on Kerry sub Stefan Okunbor. and O'Sullivan's energetic display was rounded off by his late goal which came following good work by another impressive home attacker Tony Brosnan.

O'Sullivan finished on 1-3 with Roche on 1-2 while McCarthy top-scored for Monaghan with 0-5.