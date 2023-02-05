Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Corner-forward Donal O'Sullivan's impressive display for Kerry including scoring a late goal

Kerry regrouped from their opening Division One defeat in Donegal by hammering Monaghan 3-16 to 0-14.

Monaghan led 0-3 to 0-2 but Kerry bossed the second quarter to move 0-10 to 0-6 up by half-time in Killarney.

The impressive Donal O'Sullivan set up a goal for Darragh Roche as Kerry extended their lead to 1-12 to 0-7.

Substitute Paudie Clifford hit Kerry's second goal and after Monaghan had Ryan O'Toole red carded, O'Sullivan fired in the goal that his display warranted.

O'Toole was dismissed for a high challenge on Kerry substitute Stefan Okunbor.

Both teams had two changes from their opening defeats with Pa Warren and corner-forward O'Sullivan taking over from Mike Breen and Killian Spillane for the Kingdom and Ryan O'Toole and Sean Jones in for Thomas McPhillips and the injured Jack McCarron in the Farney line-up.

Frees from Conor McCarthy and Micheal Bannigan - either side of Dessie Ward score - helped Monaghan lead 0-3 to 0-2 after 10 minutes and while Kerry responded with three straight scores, Monaghan were on terms following two more points from McCarthy and Bannigan.

But in truth that was as good as it got for Monaghan.

With full-forward Roche building on his promising debut against Donegal with two first-half points, Kerry dominated the second quarter to lead 0-10 to 0-6 at the break.

The game was effectively over within four minutes of the restart as O'Sullivan's unselfish pass sent in Roche to round Rory Beggan before he planted the ball into the net.

Monaghan's mini-revival of three straight points was then abruptly ended as they allowed Clifford to run 60 yards unchallenged after Gary Mohan had been turned over before he blasted past Beggan.

Monaghan's misery was increased by late inclusion O'Toole's red card and O'Sullivan's energetic display was rounded off by his late goal which came following good work by another impressive home attacker Tony Brosnan.

O'Sullivan finished on 1-3 with Roche on 1-2 while McCarthy top-scored for Monaghan with 0-5.