Watch highlights from Kilkenny's win over Antrim

Debutant Billy Drennan's 1-8 helped Kilkenny eventually subdue Antrim 1-18 to 0-15 in the Allianz Hurling League Division One opener at a wet and windy Corrigan Park.

The sides were level at 0-3 apiece early on but Drennan's goal helped the Cats lead 1-10 to 0-9 at half-time.

As the weather closed in, Antrim cut Kilkenny's lead to only two which remained the margin after 67 minutes.

But the Cats hit four late points to close out the game.

Antrim will feel that they wasted an opportunity to shock the Cats, as they effectively had the elements in their favour in both halves after the wind direction turned at the interval.

Free-taker Conal Cunning finished with eight points for the Saffrons but missed a number of other placed-ball opportunities.

Under new manager Derek Lyng, Kilkenny attempted to play a short-passing game rather than the more direct style favoured by Brian Cody but given the conditions, it was probably a day when more direct hurling was going to pay dividends.

Derek Lyng was in his first league match in charge of Kilkenny following long-serving Brian Cody's departure from the role last summer

Antrim boss Darren Gleeson included five of Dunloy's defeated All-Ireland Club Final line-up with Cunning joined in the starting line-up by keeper Ryan Elliott, Ryan McGarry, Keelan Molloy and Eoin O'Neill.

Lyng, meanwhile, named seven starters from last July's All-Ireland Final as the victorious Ballyhale contingent, which includes TJ and Richie Reid and Eoin Cody, were missing.

The Cats men at Corrigan Park who did line out in the narrow 1-31 to 2-26 defeat by three-in-a-row achieving Limerick were defenders Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor and Padraig Walsh with Paddy Deegan named in midfield and Cian Kenny, Martin Keoghan and Billy Ryan featuring in attack.

After winning the toss, Antrim had the wind advantage in the first half and James McNaughton put them ahead in the second minute.

There wasn't more than a point between the sides early on as they swapped the lead before Cunning's second free levelled matters once again after 10 minutes.

However, Kilkenny then began to dominate in the middle third of the field, with Antrim's attackers dropping deeper to help out which only played in the Cats' hands.

After Drennan put Kilkenny ahead for the second time, Antrim keeper Elliott made a superb save to deny Cian Kenny but the Dunloy man could do nothing two minutes later as a charging Drennan fired low to the net with the home defence left totally exposed.

The goal left five between the sides and while Conal Bohill, Neil McManus and Niall McKenna fired superb points during the remainder of the first half, the Saffrons were largely living off scraps as Kilkenny dominated in open play.

Burke outstanding for the Saffrons

With Padraig Walsh becoming particularly prominent, the Cats had chances to rattle the net again with Cian Kenny blasting wide after intercepting a telegraphed ball from Niall O'Connor, who was struggling in his duel with Drennan.

A McKenna point left only a puck of the ball in it in injury-time but Kilkenny full-forward Martin Keoghan, who had struggled against Ryan McGarry in the first half, finally opened his account to put the Cats 1-10 to 0-9 ahead at the break.

The heavens opened at half-time and as mist descended, the conditions became increasingly tough for the players - in addition to making it difficult to follow the action for a time.

But by now the wind had changed direction to favour Antrim once more and after two more Drennan points put the Cats five up, the Saffrons responded with three straight scores to leave only two between the sides after 53 minutes.

Paddy Burke, outstanding in defence throughout, was among Antrim's scorers during their period of dominance as he strode forward to stroke over a beauty from play.

With three minutes of normal time, there was still only two before the teams before Billy Ryan, Keoghan (two) and Drennan pointed to give the Cats more breathing space.

Antrim: R Elliott; P Burke, R McGarry, N O'Connor; G Walsh, E Campbell (capt), C Bohill; M Bradley, J Maskey; N McKenna, K Molloy, J McNaughton; C Cunning, N McManus, E O'Neill.

Subs: T Smyth, P Duffin, S Rooney, C McKernan, E Og McGarry, S Walsh, R McMullan, S Elliott, C Johnston, P Boyle, S McAuley.

Kilkenny: A Tallis; M Butler, H Lawlor, N Rowe; C Buckley (capt), P Walsh, D Blanchfield; P Deegan, J Donnelly; W Walsh, C Kenny, P Cody; B Drennan, M Keoghan, B Ryan.

Subs: D Brennan, P Moylan, D Dunne, C Heary, D Corcoran, S Murphy, T Phelan, S Walsh, G Dunne, A Murphy, N Brennan.