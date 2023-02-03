Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Kilmacud (in purple) had 16 players defending their goal in the dying seconds at Croke Park

Glen have withdrawn their appeal over Kilmacud Crokes' 16th man in January's controversial All-Ireland football final.

Kilmacud beat Glen 1-11 to 1-9 but the Dublin club had 16 players in their defence during the last play.

The GAA ordered a replay but Kilmacud lodged a counter-appeal on Friday.

"Due to the ongoing proceedings, we as a club now do not believe the conditions exist for a replay to be contested," read a Glen statement.

"Consequently, Glen would like to withdraw from this process."

The GAA's CCCC ordered the final to be replayed after meeting on Monday night and Tuesday morning after it adjudged Kilmacud had breached Rule 6.44.

Following Kilmacud's decision to launch an appeal against the replay decision, the GAA said on Friday morning that the association's Central Hearings Committee would hear the Dublin club's plea but this will no longer happen following Glen's subsequent announcement, with the Crokes now confirmed as All-Ireland Club champions.

With Glen chasing a match-winning goal in the dying seconds in the Croke Park final on 22 January, Kilmacud made two substitutions but video showed Dara Mullin - one of the players substituted off - defending his goal-line as Glen prepared to take a 45.

And 17 Kilmacud players appeared on the pitch during the last play as Paul Mannion slowly walked towards the dugout area after being substituted.

After the match, Glen boss Malachy O'Rourke said Kilmacud having extra players on the field "shouldn't have happened" but seemed to suggest the Ulster champions would not be seeking a replay.

However, Glen acted after being told by the GAA that it would not investigate the controversial conclusion to the game unless the Derry club lodged an objection, leading to Kilmacud's counter-objection and Glen's subsequent withdrawal.

"As a club, the sense of pride and respect we have for our team and management will endure. They have treated us to countless moments of joy, which until recently, we didn't even know were possible," Glen's statement continued.

"Watty Graham's GAC would like to thank our members for all the support they have given to our players, management and committee.

"The club would also like to extend our sincere gratitude to all the messages of help and support we have received from throughout the country."

Any potential appeal would have been complicated by the start of the Allianz Football League, of which several players from both sides are involved for Derry, Dublin and Galway.