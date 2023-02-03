Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Kilmacud (in purple) had 16 players defending their goal in the dying seconds at Croke Park

Kilmacud Crokes have lodged an appeal against the decision of the GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee to order a replay of their All-Ireland final against Glen.

Kilmacud beat Glen 1-11 to 1-9 but the Dublin club had 16 players in their defence during the last play.

Derry club Glen last week lodged an objection with Kilmacud subsequently submitting a counter-objection.

The Central Hearings Committee will now review the appeal and make a decision.

If either club are unhappy with the CHC's decision, they can further pursue the matter with a final appeal to the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA).

The CCCC ordered the final to be replayed after meeting on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The penalties for breaching the relevant Rule 6.44 had included the awarding of the game to the opposing team, for the game to be replayed, or a fine.

With Glen chasing a match-winning goal in the dying seconds in the Croke Park final on 22 January, Kilmacud made two substitutions but video showed Dara Mullin - one of the players substituted off - defending his goal-line as Glen prepared to take a 45.

And 17 Kilmacud players appeared on the pitch during the last play as Paul Mannion slowly walked towards the dugout area after being substituted.

After the match, Glen boss Malachy O'Rourke said Kilmacud having extra players on the field "shouldn't have happened" but seemed to suggest the Ulster champions would not be seeking a replay.

However, Glen acted after being told by the GAA that it would not investigate the controversial conclusion to the game unless the Derry club lodged an objection, leading to Kilmacud's counter-objection.