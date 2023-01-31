Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

The GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) has ordered an All-Ireland Club Football Final replay between Glen and Kilmacud Crokes, BBC Sport NI understands.

Kilmacud Crokes beat Glen 1-11 to 1-9 but the Dublin club had 16 players in their defence during the last play.

Derry club Glen last week lodged an objection with Kilmacud subsequently submitting a counter-objection.

The CCCC has now ordered a replay following a hearing on Monday night.

Kilmacud have three days to appeal the CCCC's decision to the GAA's Central Hearings Committee.

If either club are unhappy with the CHC's decision, they can pursue the matter further with the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA).

