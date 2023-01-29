Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Ronan Wallace scored a goal but Westmeath fell short against Cavan

Antrim began their Division Three campaign with a 2-12 to 0-12 defeat by Offaly while Cavan triumphed over Westmeath with a 0-12 to 1-6 victory.

Cavan held on for a three-point win in Mullingar despite Ronan Wallace's goal for Westmeath.

The Breffni County join fellow Ulster counties Fermanagh and Down in winning their opening Division Three matches.

However, Antrim's defeat meant it was a mixed afternoon for the Ulster representatives on Sunday.

In the third tier after relegation last season, Cavan found themselves two points behind in the early stages.

However, Oisin Brady, Raymond Galligan, Dara McVeety, Ryan O'Neill and Martin Reilly all raised white flags for the visitors as they went 0-5 to 0-3 in front.

They extended their lead after the break with Galligan and McVeety on target.

Westmeath didn't score until 20 minutes into the second period but when Wallace netted it brought the hosts to within three points.

Successive scores from Lorcan Dolan left just a single point between the sides but Padraig Faulkner and Ciaran Brady restored Cavan's lead and they ran out 0-12 to 1-6 winners.

Offaly comfortable against Antrim

Meanwhile, at Corrigan Park Antrim suffered a six-point defeat in their opener with the Faithful County.

Anton Sullivan and Peter Cunningham kicked the pick of the points as Offaly took a 0-6 to 0-2 lead and Ruairi McNamee put the Leinster outfit in total command when he struck for goal on 24 minutes.

Andy McEntee's charges found themselves seven behind at the interval but the accurate dead ball kicking of Ryan Murray saw the Saffrons claw their way back into contention.

With injury time approaching the home side were losing 1-11 to 0-11 and came close to scoring a decisive goal only for Rory Egan to scrape the ball off the line.

At the other end Bernard Allen ensured the win for Offaly as he found the net with the away side sealing a six-point victory.