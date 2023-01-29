Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Mark Kate Lynch (right) scored a crucial goal for Meath

All-Ireland and Nations League champions Meath got back on track in Division One with a 1-7 to 0-5 victory against Donegal in Letterkenny.

In Division Two, Monaghan beat Tyrone 1-12 to 2-4, Armagh defeated Roscommon 2-13 to 0-12 and Cavan were hammered 3-13 to 0-10 by Tipperary.

Down were 2-8 to 0-9 winners over Sligo in Division Three.

Wicklow were runaway 4-10 to 1-1 winners over Derry in Division 4B.

In Division One, league and All-Ireland holders Meath secured a 1-7 to 0-5 victory, with Mary Kate Lynch scoring the decisive goal for Davy Nelson's side.

It was 0-3 to 0-3 at half-time but the Royals pushed on when the game resumed, with Stacey Grimes and Niamh O'Sullivan on target. Then, when Lynch's long-range effort evaded goalkeeper, Aoife McColgan, there was no way back for Donegal.

Elsewhere, Kerry made it two wins from two with three second-half goals paving the way for a narrow 3-5 to 0-13 victory over Mayo at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan.

Mayo had only trailed by 0-5 to 0-4 at half-time but Siofra O'Shea, Lorraine Scanlon and Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh all found the net in the second half and Kerry marched on.

Galway secured a stunning 1-13 to 0-7 win against Dublin at Tuam Stadium to preserve their 100 percent record.

Cork left it late to rescue a draw at Piltown with Katie Quirke on target six minutes into added time for a 2-9 to 2-9 draw against Munster rivals Waterford.

In Division Two, Westmeath were big 7-8 to 0-11 winners over Laois. Sarah Dillon and Anna Jones both scored twice as Rachel Dillon, Ciara Blundell and Kelly Boyce Jordan also netted.

Monaghan beat Ulster rivals Tyrone by 1-12 to 2-4, with Amy Garland's palmed effort crucial in the end. Aimee Mackin scored both goals for Armagh in a 2-13 to 0-12 win against Roscommon while Aishling Moloney shot 1-8 as Tipperary beat Cavan 3-13 to 0-10.

In Division Three, there were victories for Wexford, Down, Louth and Kildare while Wicklow and Leitrim were both successful in Division 4B.

Results:

Division One:

Kerry 3-5 Mayo 0-13

Meath 1-7 Donegal 0-5

Galway 1-13 Dublin 0-7

Waterford 2-9 Cork 2-9

Division Two:

Westmeath 7-8 Laois 0-11

Monaghan 1-12 Tyrone 2-4

Armagh 2-13 Roscommon 0-12

Tipperary 3-13 Cavan 0-10

Division Three:

Wexford 3-9 Clare 2-3

Down 2-8 Sligo 0-9

Louth 2-12 Offaly 0-7

Kildare 4-16 Longford 0-6

Division 4B:

Wicklow 4-10 Derry 1-1

Leitrim 7-26 Kilkenny 0-5