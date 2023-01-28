Close menu

National Football League: Glen duo start as Derry ease past Limerick in Division Two opener

Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Glen and Derry midfielder Conor Glass won an All Star in 2022
After a turbulent week in the county, Ulster football champions Derry opened their Division Two league campaign with a 0-16 to 0-4 home win over Limerick.

Glen duo Conor Glass and Ethan Doherty started for Derry six days after their club's All-Ireland SFC Final ended in a controversial loss to Kilmacud Crokes.

Replaying the game is one option being explored by the GAA, but the Glen pair still lined out for their county.

Shane McGuigan top-scored with 0-9 for Rory Gallagher's side in Owenbeg.

Meanwhile in Division Three, Fermanagh began their league season with a 0-15 to 0-8 victory over Longford in Ederney.

More to follow.

