National Football League: Glen duo start as Derry ease past Limerick in Division Two opener
Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games
After a turbulent week in the county, Ulster football champions Derry opened their Division Two league campaign with a 0-16 to 0-4 home win over Limerick.
Glen duo Conor Glass and Ethan Doherty started for Derry six days after their club's All-Ireland SFC Final ended in a controversial loss to Kilmacud Crokes.
Replaying the game is one option being explored by the GAA, but the Glen pair still lined out for their county.
Shane McGuigan top-scored with 0-9 for Rory Gallagher's side in Owenbeg.
Meanwhile in Division Three, Fermanagh began their league season with a 0-15 to 0-8 victory over Longford in Ederney.
More to follow.