Gaelic Games

Glen and Derry midfielder Conor Glass won an All Star in 2022

After a turbulent week in the county, Ulster football champions Derry opened their Division Two league campaign with a 0-16 to 0-4 home win over Limerick.

Glen duo Conor Glass and Ethan Doherty started for Derry six days after their club's All-Ireland SFC Final ended in a controversial loss to Kilmacud Crokes.

Replaying the game is one option being explored by the GAA, but the Glen pair still lined out for their county.

Shane McGuigan top-scored with 0-9 for Rory Gallagher's side in Owenbeg.

Meanwhile in Division Three, Fermanagh began their league season with a 0-15 to 0-8 victory over Longford in Ederney.

More to follow.