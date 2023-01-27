Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Kilmacud (in purple) had 16 players defending their goal in the dying seconds at Croke Park

Kilmacud Crokes have submitted a counter-objection after Glen's protest about the controversial conclusion to the All-Ireland Club Football Final.

Glen were beaten 1-11 to 1-9 but video showed Kilmacud had 16 players in their massed defence at the finish as the Derry side chased a match-winning goal.

An official objection was sent by Glen to the GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee [CCCC] on Wednesday.

Kilmacud had the option to counter object which they have now exercised.

The Crokes had until Saturday morning at 11:00 GMT to challenge Glen's objection and the GAA disciplinary body received the counter-objection late on Friday.

The CCCC is now expected to meet on Saturday to discuss both objections.

The penalties for breaching the relevant Rule 6.44 include the awarding of the game to the opposing team, for the game to be replayed, or a fine.

If Kilmacud had not counter-objected, a replay had appeared the most realistic course of action but it now remains to be seen how this saga is going to play out.

There has been speculation that Kilmacud's defence of their actions will include a claim that they were not given sufficient time to make their substitutions amid the frantic finish to the contest.

In his post-match interview on Sunday, Glen manager Malachy O'Rourke said Kilmacud having 16 players in front of their goal during the final moments of Sunday's decider was "brushed aside a wee bit".

"It shouldn't have happened," O'Rourke told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"I can't obviously be sure on this but we felt for the last 45 when everybody was packed into the goalmouth that they had 16 players on the field and it was sort of brushed aside a wee bit."

When asked if he had any concerns about the conclusion to the game, Kilmacud manager Robbie Brennan replied: "No".

Brennan said Crokes full-forward Dara Mullin was "killing the clock" as he walked slowly off the pitch - although it was in fact Paul Mannion walking off - with Mullin actually stationed on the goalline during the final seconds as Glen chased a winning goal.

And 17 Kilmacud players appear are on the pitch during the last play as Mannion slowly walks towards the dugout area after being substituted.

A potential replay could be complicated by the start of the National Football League with several players from both sides expected to be in action for Derry and Dublin over the coming weeks, while Crokes forward Shane Walsh represents Galway.