A meeting took place on Tuesday where Maghera club Glen decided to lodge an objection to the GAA

Former Donegal captain Michael Murphy says he would be concerned for the GAA's future if the All-Ireland Club Football Final controversy is "brushed under the carpet".

Glen have launched an objection in the wake of Sunday's game which saw winners Kilmacud defend their goal with 16 players in closing stages.

The Derry club decided to lodge their objection after the GAA informed them it would not review the closing minutes of the Croke Park, a move which has prompted criticism of the association.

And speaking on The GAA Social, 2012 All-Ireland winning captain Murphy said "there has to be a replay" because Rule 6.44 was broken.

"The situation all parties are in is very, very tricky and unfortunate," said Murphy, who retired from Donegal duty in November.

"There's definitely a certain element of feeling sorry for all parties, but leaving that aside you have to take it as black and white as it is.

"The rulebook is there. If we start potentially flicking around and brushing something under the carpet where there was an indiscretion with the rule, where does that stop? What does that say to a new underage season that's happening around the country with clubs next year.

"What does that say to colleges football that's going on at the moment? What does it say to inter-county season that's coming on next year?"

Following Glen's decision to object on Tuesday night, the GAA's Central Control Competitions Committee (CCCC) is understood to have forwarded the objection to Dublin side Kilmacud, who have the right to counter object within a three-day period (up to Saturday morning in this case).

But if Kilmacud make clear that there will not be a counter objection, the matter will then go to appeal in front of the CCCC, who could either order a replay, fine Kilmacud or award the game to Glen.

"We need to nip it in the bud," added Murphy, who has won three Donegal club titles with Glenswilly.

"It was a rule indiscretion. There has to be a replay around it. There then after what Glen do and what they decide to do is up to them.

"But a rule was broken. All the arguments like 'well, that player didn't do much' or 'the players, the two of them didn't do much, they didn't have a massive impact'.

"I get that, and you know what, maybe they didn't. Maybe one of them on the line freed up someone else to attack the ball, but if you brush this one under the carpet, my fear for the whole organisation, all underage games and everything that's happening around GAA for the coming year, where does this stop?

"A mistake was made. Mistakes happen. Everybody understands that. Step in, offer the replay. It's up to Glen then as a club which is a massively difficult decision to make."

'Amateur hour'

McConville recalled the 2007 All-Ireland Club decider in which his Crossmaglen team-mate John McEntee (left) stayed on the field despite having received two yellow cards

Armagh great and GAA Social co-host Oisin McConville says he is sure that the issue of objecting to the result has split Glen because while some would want a replay others would "feel as a player that you lost and that's just the way it is."

The 2002 All-Ireland winner also lamented how the episode has made Gaelic football look.

"It looks like amateur hour, doesn't it? That's not what we want," he said.

"People keep talking about the way the GAA is moving forward but on this occasion it looks really amateurish.

"And I feel sorry for all parties, the referee. But you have to get ahead of it. The damage has been done. There will be no winners, regardless of what happens from here.

"We need to get out in front of it and do the right thing. That's more important than following the rules."

McConville also recalled an incident in 2007 when his club Crossmaglen Rangers also got mixed up in a rules fiasco during their All-Ireland Club final win over Dr Crokes.

"John McEntee got two yellows and wasn't sent off but we actually took him off," said McConville, who won six All-Ireland Club titles with Cross.

"But Crokes would have been well within their rights to seek a replay but they didn't. But again it was brushed under the carpet."