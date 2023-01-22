Ballyhale 1-22 Dunloy 1-15: Shamrocks dash Antrim club's hopes to win ninth All-Ireland
Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games
Dunloy's hopes of a long-cherished first All-Ireland Club Hurling title were dashed as Ballyhale Shamrocks clinched a 1-22 to 1-15 triumph.
After defeats in their four previous finals, Dunloy looked up against it as they faced the eight-time champions.
Ronan Molloy's early goal put Dunloy ahead but Eoin Cody's strike helped Ballyhale lead 1-9 to 1-7 at half-time.
Dunloy trailed by only one with 10 minutes left but Cody's two late points kept Ballyhale in control.
Man of the match Cody finished with 1-5 with TJ Reid notching 0-7 as Ballyhale's ninth title emphasised their status as the most successful side in club hurling as they move five triumphs ahead of Birr and Portumna.
More to follow.