Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Listen to live coverage of the All-Ireland Club hurling and football finals on BBC Radio Foyle and BBC Sounds

On Sunday, Ulster will have representatives in both matches of the traditional senior club football and hurling final double-header at Croke Park for the first time since 2012.

First up at GAA headquarters is the hurling decider with Antrim's Dunloy taking on Ballyhale Shamrocks.

Then in the football, Derry champions Glen face Dublin's Kilmacud Crokes as the club season concludes.

Dunloy and Glen are both aiming for a first-ever All-Ireland title.

Here is everything you need to know about this weekend's All-Ireland Club Finals.

When and where are the finals?

Both matches will take place at Croke Park in Dublin.

Dunloy v Ballyhale Shamrocks will throw in at 13:30 GMT. Glen v Kilmacud Crokes will throw in at 15:30 GMT.

How can I follow?

You can listen to Sportsound from 13:00 on BBC Radio Foyle and BBC Sounds. Mark Sidebottom and Thomas Niblock will be joined by Derry footballer Chrissy McKaigue and Wexford hurler Lee Chin.

The BBC Sport website will also have live text updates from both games as well as match reports, reaction and highlights.

What is the weather forecast?

According to BBC Weather, there will be light rain and a moderate breeze in Dublin on Sunday. The temperature will reach a high of 11C with a low of 8C.

What do I need to know about the football?

Watch: Glen secure first All-Ireland spot with Croke Park win

Derry and Ulster champions Glen are competing in the All-Ireland final for the first time. The Maghera club won their first Derry title in 2021 and defended their county crown last year before beating All-Ireland holders in the Ulster final.

Glen, managed by former Monaghan boss Malachy O'Rourke, then beat Galway and Connacht champions Moycullen in the All-Ireland semi-final to seal their place in Sunday's decider.

Kilmacud Crokes, on the other hand, are back in the All-Ireland final after a heartbreaking defeat by Kilcoo last year. Crokes have won two All-Irelands, in 1995 and 2009. They beat Kerry's Kerins O'Rahillys in the semi-final.

What do I need to know about the hurling?

Dunloy are back in the club hurling showpiece for the first time since 2004. The north Antrim club clinched their fourth successive county title in October before dethroning Slaughtneil as Ulster champions in December.

After a first provincial success since 2009, Dunloy stunned Galway's St Thomas' in the semi-final to reach the final for the fifth time.

Dunloy are hoping to lift the Tommy Moore Cup for the first time after losing the 1996, 1996, 2003 and 2004 finals. Their Antrim rivals Loughgiel Shamrocks are the only Ulster side to have won the All-Ireland title (1983 and 2012).

Ballyhale, on the other hand, are the competition's most successful team. They have won it eight times and are appearing in their fourth straight final. They won it in 2019 and 2020 but lost last year's final to Ballygunner by a point. Ballyhale exacted revenge on the Waterford side with a 1-16 to 0-16 win in last month's semi-final.

Which players should I look out for?

Molloy's Messi-like magic helps Dunloy reach final

Glen have a hugely talented squad. Former Aussie Rules star Conor Glass helped Derry win last year's Ulster Championship and his performances were recognised with an All-Star award.

Ethan Doherty, another county player with the Oak Leafers, is a livewire in attack while Michael Warnock has had a brilliant season in defence.

Kilmacud Crokes are also loaded with talent. Galway ace Shane Walsh has boosted their attack since transferring to the club last summer while Paul Mannion, a six-time All-Ireland winner with Dublin, could be key if he regains his fitness in time.

In the hurling, Nigel Elliott has made a big impact for Dunloy since returning from Australia last year. Conal Cunning is a key cog in the attack while Keelan Molloy lit up Croke Park in the semi-final with a stunning solo goal.

Dunloy will come up against a star-studded Ballyhale outfit who can call upon Kilkenny greats TJ Reid and Colin Fennelly as well as younger players such as Eoin Cody and Adrian Mullen.

What they say

Glen manager Malachy O'Rourke: "I've no doubt we are good enough to win it. I know that the potential in the team is really good but you still have to go down and play. For us, it's about going down and performing at our best possible level.

"If we do that, we're going to be in with a great shout. But look, Kilmacud are thinking the same thing."

Dunloy boss Gregory O'Kane: "The challenge is massive. Ballyhale are a ridiculous club side and the stats are frightening. It'll be a huge challenge on the day but one we're looking forward to.

"Croke Park is an unbelievable stadium. There's loads of space and to be fair to our players, they embraced it the last day. We did enough to win the game but will it be enough against Ballyhale? No, we'll have to improve."

Where can I find out more?

Brush up with our preview content below: