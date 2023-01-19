Meath dominated ladies football in 2022, winning the Division One title before retaining their All-Ireland crown

The Ladies' National Football League is back and it's bigger than ever!

Plenty of eyes will be on the top tier, where Donegal will look to ruffle the feathers of some of the big hitters.

However, there will be action everywhere you look across all four Divisions with more matches and, ultimately, more drama.

Here are five reasons to follow this year's league campaign.

New year, new structure

The upcoming National League campaign sees a return to eight-team Divisions after two years with the split format of two groups of four.

The top three tiers will see teams play seven matches, with the top two progressing to the final.

The winner of the final in Divisions Two, Three and Four will move up, and the bottom side in the top three divisions will automatically be relegated without a play-off.

Of course, whoever wins the Division One final will be crowned National League champions. Six of the last 10 league winners have gone on to claim All-Ireland glory later in the year.

It also brings the women's game in line with the men's, in terms of league structure at least, and the increased number of matches can only benefit each county in the long run.

And, let's be honest, can you ever have too much football?

Division One heavyweights

There's Ulster interest in Donegal, who stunned Dublin in the semi-finals last year before falling to Meath in the decider.

Donegal also defeated the Dubs in the quarter-finals of the All-Ireland, so will know they can beat anyone on their day. However they will be keen to get one over Meath, who again won in the All-Ireland semis before going on to lift the trophy.

Playing all the top teams will provide a revealing assessment of where Donegal are at in their sixth season under Maxi Curran. If everything clicks, they could become dark horses for success in 2023.

Meath host Dublin on the opening weekend in a titanic battle, while Donegal travel to Galway. Donegal and Meath are reunited on 29 January in round two. The gloves will be off for that one.

You also can't discount Mayo, Cork, Galway or Kerry. There are massive games everywhere you look.

Meath beat Donegal in the Division One and All-Ireland finals to end promising a campaign for the north west county

Big Ulster rivalries

If you are a fan of Ulster football then Division Two looks rather tantalising with Armagh, Tyrone, Monaghan and Cavan all grouped together.

Armagh suffered a narrow defeat in the Division Two final last year and will be one of the favourites for promotion, while Monaghan qualified for the semi-finals but were on the end of a three-point defeat by eventual winners Kerry.

Last year, the Orchard County - inspired by the Mackin sisters, Aimee and now Australia-based Blaithin - also reached the All-Ireland quarter-finals having clinched their third successive Ulster title, but were knocked out by finalists Kerry. There's also a new coaching ticket for the new year with Shane McCormack coming in as manager in place of Ronan Murphy.

On the other hand, Tyrone slipped into the relegation play-off after losing all of their matches so will be aiming to avoid a similar fate this time around.

Cavan start and finish their campaigns with Ulster derbies, with a trip to Armagh on the opening weekend before a visit to neighbours Tyrone on the final day.

There is a high chance of Ulster movement - either up or down - come the end of play.

Down going up?

Down are Ulster's sole representative in the third tier and will be looking to continue where they left off last year, even if it did end in eventual disappointment.

The Mourne County actually topped Division Three A with two wins and a draw, but a heavy semi-final defeat by Wexford put an end to their hopes of progression.

The expanded league, like with Donegal, will highlight where Down are at and an opening run of games against Kildare, Sligo and Wexford could make or break their campaign.

Outside of Ulster, the trio of teams mentioned above will also be vying for that promotion spot, while Clare are the big hitters who dropped down from Division Two last year.

Antrim and Fermanagh eye progression

Antrim defeated Fermanagh in last year's All-Ireland Junior Championship final after a replay and the counties will now battle it out for promotion

The lowest division is the only one to retain the split format for 2023 with one group of four and another with five, the reason being to save money given London's participation.

Division Four A contains Ulster rivals Antrim and Fermanagh, along with London and Carlow, while Derry, Leitrim, Limerick, Kilkenny and Wicklow complete the set.

With fewer group matches, Division Four actually begins slightly later in the year, and reigning All-Ireland Junior champions Antrim and beaten finalists Fermanagh will be hoping to make the jump out of the bottom tier.

The Saffrons may have had their day in the sun with a replay win, but it was the Erne County who had the better league campaign last year and edged their Ulster rivals to a semi-final spot before losing to Limerick.

Antrim and Fermanagh face off in the opening game, so that's one to keep an eye on.

While Derry's men's side enjoyed a memorable 2022, the county's senior women's team had a winless 2022 league campaign.

Merely getting points on the board might be more realistic than getting out of Division Four B, but with the unknown quantity of the returning Kilkenny and fewer matches keeping the element of chance, anything could happen in the bottom tier.