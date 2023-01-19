Nigel Elliott (right) has been a key cog in the Dunloy machine since returning from Australia

Not since 2012 has the Ulster club scene stood on the precipice of such a momentous occasion.

Eleven years ago, Crossmaglen Rangers and Loughgiel Shamrocks - northern province juggernauts in football and hurling respectively - travelled down to Croke Park for a St Patrick's Day double-header.

It turned out to be a transfixing afternoon. Liam Watson's stunning 3-7 haul lifted Loughgiel to their first hurling title since 1983 before Cross refused to relinquish the football crown they'd won 12 months earlier, pegging Garrycastle back in a thrilling draw.

The Armagh champions subsequently hammered their Westmeath opponents in the Breffni Park replay to complete a remarkable Ulster double.

This year, Dunloy - Loughgiel's old rivals - and Glen are dreaming of emulating that feat, but while this is uncharted territory for the Watty Grahams footballers, the Cuchullains are on the verge of their fifth appearance in club hurling's showpiece.

Of course, their four previous bids for glory - 1995, 1996, 2003 and 2004 - ended in heartache.

And on Sunday, their latest shot at claiming the Tommy Moore Cup just happens to involve them coming up against the competition's most decorated club: Ballyhale Shamrocks, the Kilkenny kingpins hunting a ninth title in what will be their fourth straight final.

Like Glen's mission to stun Dublin football's powerhouse Kilmacud Crokes, it's a big ask, but one the four-in-a-row Antrim champions are prepared to throw the kitchen sink at.

And for Nigel Elliott, perhaps the stars are aligning. Like Glen midfielder Conor Glass, he spent a few years in Australia and has made a significant impact since returning home.

After the 2019 Ulster final defeat by Slaughtneil, Elliott packed his bags and headed Down Under with his partner.

While he kept his fitness levels up with a club in Melbourne, he admits watching Dunloy's county triumphs in 2020 and 2021 from the other side of the world made him realise how much he missed being involved with the north Antrim side.

But Elliott's return proved timely, playing a key role in the latest Antrim success before scoring 1-1 to help end Slaughtneil's reign as Ulster champions in December as Dunloy conquered the province for the first time since 2009.

"It was a great decision to come back," said Elliott, who also supplied the pass for Keelan Molloy's wonder goal in the semi-final win over Galway champions St Thomas'.

"I enjoyed every minute in Australia but I missed two county finals and wasn't going to miss any more. It's been great to be back in with everyone again on this great journey.

"When you see the boys winning and the celebrations they had, it hits you hard when you're away."

Elliott is the son of Dunloy great Nigel senior, who played in those four All-Ireland final defeats, and Nigel junior says he and younger brother Seaan bringing a couple of medals home to his father is a potent source of motivation.

"It'd be nice to give one back to him," said the 30-year-old forward.

"At least then one of the Nigels would have an All-Ireland. Four All-Ireland finals is some going in the man's career.

"It'd be nice for him too if me and Seaan can bring a couple into the house."

Elliott predicted Molloy's magical moment on bus journey to Croke Park

'I hope we come out the right side of a green and yellow double'

Family is, of course, integral to the GAA club scene, and Gabriel McTaggart will have a foot in in both camps come Sunday.

The Dunloy stalwart has lived in Maghera for over four years now with his wife Aisling, who is the cousin of Glen footballers Cathal and Eunan Mulholland and Conleth McGuckian.

As a result, McTaggart has been closer - geographically, at least - to the hullabaloo preceding Glen's first All-Ireland final than his own hometown's build-up.

"It wasn't actually my plan to ever move out of Dunloy, but just at the time the house came up, it was the best decision financially for us as a family," says McTaggart, who at 34 qualifies as one of Dunloy's elder statesman alongside the likes of Paul Shiels and Kevin Molloy and Kevin McKeague.

"It's not too bad. I'm used to the commute and it's only 20-25 minutes down the road.

"I've been following the Glen men for a while too. I would support them, I definitely would. If they're playing in games, I'd go and like to see them doing well.

"With Aisling's family being a part of the team and her uncle [Stephen McGuckian] in the management set-up, it's hard not to get sucked into it. It's a big occasion for them, probably a bigger occasion for them with it being their first final."

It'll be a long day for the family but McTaggart takes it in his stride.

"There's a half-and-half jersey floating about there so maybe I'll need to throw one of them on me," he jokes.

"I'll be hoping that we come out the right side of a green and yellow double, but I'm not looking past taking care of business first.

"I'll leave the wife with the wee ones [his three children] and they'll have their half-and-half jerseys on, it'll be a busy day for them."

McTaggart made his debut in 2008 and is old enough to remember the club's mid-90s near-misses, which perhaps explains his desire to deliver an All-Ireland title for all of the coaches and players who laid the foundations for the current group.

"It would be reward for the hard work of a lot of the older generation," he says.

"Gregory [O'Kane]'s our manager but played in those four finals. For men like that who have put a lot of work in, like coaches in the youth set-up, but had those defeats.

"They were the ones who've ensured we have a better chance of getting over the line. When you look at the facilities at our disposal, that didn't just happen by chance.

"It came from those men who drove the club on for the future and the likes of us and the ones coming behind us."

Dunloy is a hurling-mad village. As McTaggart points out, you'd be hard-pressed to find a young boy or girl without a hurl in their hand.

The old adage is that every club has their day. Maybe, just maybe, Dunloy's will finally come on Sunday.