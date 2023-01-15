Stewartstown attempted to double, triple and even quadruple mark David Clifford at Croke Park but the Kerry star proved impossible to contain

Kerry star David Clifford hit 11 points in Fossa's 0-19 to 1-13 All-Ireland Junior Final triumph over Stewartstown Harps but was among six red cards after a chaotic finish at Croke Park.

Gareth Devlin's goal helped the Tyrone side lead 1-7 to 0-7 at half-time.

But Darren Devlin became the first of four Harps players to be sent off as a Clifford-inspired Fossa took control.

The game got out of hand in the closing minutes after Harps sub Anton Coyle's awful elbow on Paudie Clifford.

His red card was followed by team-mates Kyran Robinson and Gareth Devlin, who had hit 1-5, also receiving their marching orders while Clifford and his brother Paudie, the Fossa captain, were then dismissed in injury-time.

Apparently frustrated by some of the treatment meted out to him by the Stewartstown defence, Clifford was sent off as his charge into one of the Harps players resulted in a second yellow card while the Fossa skipper was adjudged to have involved in one of the ugly skirmishes which broke out in the closing moments of the contest.

During his speech after accepting the trophy, the Fossa captain breached the normal protocols by insisting that his sending off had been "completely the wrong decision", although he later did pay tribute to Stewartstown's efforts in his post-match words.