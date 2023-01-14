Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Watch: Tyrone overcome Cavan in McKenna semi-final

Tyrone will play either Down or Derry in the Dr McKenna Cup final after a 0-15 to 0-10 win over Cavan at Breffni Park on Saturday night.

Darragh Canavan and Cathal McShane led the Tyrone line and ultimately were the difference in the semi-final.

The Red Hands hit seven straight points to hold a 0-8 to 0-5 advantage at the break.

Cavan reduced the deficit to a single point before Tyrone eased clear to seal their place in the decider.

The hosts burst into life from the start - Gerard Smith with a score from play before three points from three placed balls and from three different players gave Cavan a 0-4 to 0-1 lead.

But from the 10th minute to the 33rd, Cavan didn't score while Tyrone fired over seven in a row.

Darragh Canavan helped Tyrone to victory over the Breffni side in the semi-final

Two each from Canavan and McShane while Richie Donnelly and Peter Og McCartan were also on target along with a superb effort with the outside of the boot from Michael McKernan.

Cavan improved and finished the first half strongly, cutting Tyrone open twice but they couldn't find the killer finish.

Tyrone did have a goal chance but Raymond Gilligan dived to his right to prevent the ball trickling into the net. Cian Madden did ram the ball over the bar from close range to leave a goal in it at the break.

Cavan made four changes at half time and hit three of the first four points. Two came from Oisin Brady and a brilliant 55m free from captain Raymond Galligan left one point in it.

But Tyrone hung in there with McShane and two from Darragh Canavan keeping them in front by two with five minutes to play.

Further scores from Liam Nugent, Niall Sludden and Mattie Donnelly secured their place in next Saturday's final, which will likely be played in Armagh.