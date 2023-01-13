Footballer of the Year David Clifford is the star attraction for Fossa in the All-Ireland Junior Club Football final against Tyrone outfit Stewartstown

The last time Stewartstown Harps reached an All-Ireland Junior Club final, they succumbed to an inspired performance from Kerry star Paul Galvin, who kicked 1-7 to fire Finuge to the title.

It may be 18 years later, but on their return to the final, the Tyrone club again face another Sam Maguire-winning Kingdom ace, who also happens to be the best footballer in Ireland.

Yes, David Clifford. Reigning Footballer of the Year. All-Ireland champion. Four-time All-Star at 23. The GAA's very own supernova.

While it's important to point out that 29 other players will line out in the Junior decider at Croke Park, there is no escaping Clifford's gravitational pull as he looks to add an All-Ireland Club medal with Fossa to his rapidly expanding assortment of team and individual accolades.

Indeed, there was no clearer demonstration of Clifford's eminence than in the immediate aftermath of Fossa's semi-final win when he could be spotted wading his way through a pack of exuberant, selfie-hunting young fans.

And for Tyrone joint-manager Feargal Logan, a proud Stewartstown club-man, the prospect of watching his beloved Harps trying to subdue Clifford is a dream scenario for mid-January Sunday.

"We're heading down and taking on the Messi of Gaelic football in the spiritual home of Gaelic Games," said Logan, who was player-manager for the 2005 final defeat.

"I can't think of a better Sunday afternoon so let's just see how it goes."

So far, it's gone pretty well for Stewartstown. Having clinched their second Tyrone and Ulster Junior titles, they battled past Glasgow Gaels and overcame Galway side Clifden in extra-time to earn their big day out at headquarters (the 2005 final was played in Portlaoise because of Croke Park's unavailability).

"[Joint-managers] Peter Armour and Blake Smyth (who were team-mates in '05) and Paul Dillon have played a blinder to this point. They are wholly entrusted by all of us to go and do the business," added Logan.

"Let's see how they match up with David Clifford, Paudie Clifford and the 13 other Kerrymen they're going to come up against."

Tyrone joint-boss Feargal Logan was Stewartstown's player-manager when they lost the 2005 Junior Club decider to Kerry side Finuge

Logan added: "The bottom line is that David Clifford is a supreme footballer but he's one of 15 and it's all about work rate and a lot of things can happen around the play so you wouldn't want to get overly focused on him.

"But it is right to say he puts bums on seats all over Ireland because he's such a special footballer and he's got such unique talent and he's so skilful."

Clifford's Sam Maguire-conquering endeavours with Kerry last summer have led some to include him in the "greatest ever" conversation.

Logan is shrewd enough to swerve such a grandiose statement but he did liken Clifford kicking style to that of Kerry great Maurice Fitzgerald.

"I've seen quite a few and I've played up close with some of the greats.

"He's one of the best I've seen. He's got a skill set that's hard to match. He's a more modern version of Maurice Fitzgerald in terms of his striking of the ball.

On Clifford's last visit to Croke Park, he kicked 0-8 in the All-Ireland Senior Football final to lift Kerry to their first title since 2014

"He's a joy to watch but I'll never put my head on the block with that when I'm managing with Brian Dooher and running about with a few Tyrone boys - I couldn't quite go that far."

Stewartstown's tussle with Fossa opens a Tyrone-Kerry football double-header at headquarters on Sunday with Galbally taking on Rathmore in the Intermediate decider.

Galbally beat Monaghan's Corduff to win their first Ulster title before a stunning first-half hat-trick from Ronan Nugent lifted them to a 4-4 to 1-9 win over Westmeath's Dunmore MacHales in their All-Ireland debut.

Galbally, managed by former Derry boss Paddy Crozier, face a Rathmore outfit expected to have Kerry's All-Ireland winning goalkeeper Shane Ryan lining out as a forward, former Kingdom captain Paul Murphy at centre-back and Derry native Chrissy Spiers at centre-forward.