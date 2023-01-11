Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Derry equalised with the last kick of the game to progress to the semi-finals

Tyrone and Derry have progressed to the Dr McKenna Cup semi-finals after drawing their final Section B match.

The Red Hands led 0-10 to 0-9 but Lachlan Murray levelled with the final kick of the game to send Derry though as best runners-up at Owenbeg.

Cavan beat Armagh 1-14 to 0-9 to qualify as Section C winners.

Monaghan defeated Donegal by 0-15 to 2-7 but failed to progress as Down had already qualified after winning their two Section A matches.

Tyrone will face Down in the first semi-final while Derry will take on Cavan in the last four.

There was late drama in Section B as Ulster champions Derry required a last-gasp point by Murray to reach the semi-finals.

Cathal McShane kicked three points as Tyrone led 0-7 to 0-3 at half-time and the Red Hands extended their lead to six early in the second half.

However, Derry rallied and chipped into Tyrone's lead and Brendan Rogers brought the margin down to one in the final minute of normal time before Murray's last-gasp intervention to rescue a draw.

Tyrone progress as group winners thanks to their superior points difference but Derry scraped through as best runners-up on three points.

More to follow.