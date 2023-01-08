Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Tiarnan Flanagan's goal immediately after half-time was the game's crucial score

Ulster champions Glen set up an All-Ireland Club Football Final against Kilmacud Crokes as they edged out Moycullen 1-11 to 0-12 at Croke Park.

Glen dominated early on as they led 0-4 to 0-0 but the Galway side fought back to trail 0-6 to 0-4 at half-time.

Tiarnan Flanagan's goal straight after half-time was the crucial score as it moved the Derry club five ahead.

Moycullen cut Glen's lead to only two by the 53rd minute but couldn't get any closer in the closing stages.

An inspirational score by Glen centre half-back Michael Warnock as he ran some 40 yards before fisting over was followed by another from corner-back Cathal Mulholland in the final seconds of normal time.

Moycullen's Antrim man Owen Gallagher notched the last score two minutes into added time but despite further pressure from the Connacht champions, Glen remained resolute to set up a decider in two weeks against last year's beaten finalists who defeated Kerry side Kerins O'Rahilly's 1-14 to 0-14 in Sunday's opening semi-final at GAA headquarters.

