Conleith Gilligan takes Kilcoo players through the warm-up before the Ulster quarter-final against Ballybay in November

Former Kilcoo joint-manager Conleith Gilligan has been named as the new boss of Tyrone side Edendork for 2023.

Gilligan and Richard Thornton stepped down at Down and All-Ireland champions Kilcoo last month.

Former Derry forward Gilligan had been coach at the club for three years under Moran, who left after their All-Ireland title success 11 months ago.

Edendork clubman Justin Corr will be assistant to Gilligan at the newly promoted team.

Tyrone 2021 All-Ireland winning trio Darren McCurry, Niall Morgan and Conn Kilpatrick are part of the Edendork squad.

Gilligan and Thornton, who became joint-managers after Moran's departure, guided Kilcoo to the Down title before resigning in the wake of the defeat by Glen in the Ulster decider.