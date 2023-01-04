Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Tyrone were too strong for Fermanagh at Healy Park

Holders Monaghan began their defence of the Dr McKenna Cup with a 2-10 to 0-12 Section A defeat at home to Down.

Andrew Gilmore and Odhran Murdock grabbed Down's goals as new manager Conor Laverty got his tenure off to a winning start, meaning Vinny Corey started with defeat as Monaghan boss.

Andy McEntee's Antrim era began with a 2-20 to 20-8 defeat in Section C against Armagh at the Athletic Grounds.

In Section B, hosts Tyrone defeated Fermanagh 0-17 to 1-7 at Healy Park.

More to follow.