Dr McKenna Cup: Holders Monaghan lose opener to Down as Armagh and Tyrone win

Dr McKenna Cup
Tyrone were too strong for Fermanagh at Healy Park

Holders Monaghan began their defence of the Dr McKenna Cup with a 2-10 to 0-12 Section A defeat at home to Down.

Andrew Gilmore and Odhran Murdock grabbed Down's goals as new manager Conor Laverty got his tenure off to a winning start, meaning Vinny Corey started with defeat as Monaghan boss.

Andy McEntee's Antrim era began with a 2-20 to 20-8 defeat in Section C against Armagh at the Athletic Grounds.

In Section B, hosts Tyrone defeated Fermanagh 0-17 to 1-7 at Healy Park.

More to follow.

