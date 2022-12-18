Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Nigel Elliott (right) won possession to set up Keelan Molloy's crucial goal at Croke Park

Dunloy stunned Galway champions St Thomas' as they earned a deserved 1-14 to 0-13 victory in the All-Ireland Club Hurling semi-final at Croke Park.

The sides were level 0-6 to 0-6 after a scrappy first half but Dunloy moved three up and Keelan Molloy's superb goal helped them lead by six.

Strong favourites St Thomas' cut the margin to two with seven minutes left but Dunloy held their nerve to win.

Conor Cunning hit seven points for the Ulster champions.

Dunloy's final opposition in four weeks will be either holders Ballygunner or Ballyhale Shamrocks who meet in Sunday's second semi-final at Croke Park.

The Antrim side showed tremendous resolve to triumph despite Cunning having a first-half penalty saved and Nigel Elliott also missing a goal chance shortly before the interval.

With the Cuchullains also racking up nine first-half wides after having had 53% of the possession, there was a suspicion that they may end up paying for their early profligacy but Gregory O'Kane's side refused to accept that narrative.

Molloy's sensational goal was on 45 minutes was ultimately the crucial score as he stormed upfield from just beyond halfway after Elliott had won possession at centrefield and delivered a perfectly weighted pass to the corner-forward who was already on the charge.

The Antrim star still had plenty to do but his speed brought him clear of the St Thomas' defence and he held his nerve to thump the sliotar past keeper Gerald Kelly.

