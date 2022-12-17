Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Sarsfields captain Niamh McGrath holds the Bill & Agnes Carroll Cup aloft after victory over Loughgiel

Loughgiel's first appearance in an All-Ireland Club Camogie final ended in a 2-14 to 1-14 defeat by holders Sarsfields at Croke Park.

Siobhan McGrath's early goal helped Galway side Sarsfields into an five-point lead but Loughgiel hit back.

Caitrin Dobbin netted and the teams were level at the break before Sarsfield burst clear with Rachel Murray firing in their second goal.

Loughgiel rallied again to equalise but Sarsfields finished strongly to win.

It was see-saw decider at headquarters with the outstanding Roisin McCormick firing over eight points for Loughgiel while the McGrath sisters - Siobhan and Niamh - were instrumental in Sarsfields securing their third All-Ireland crown.

Sarsfields made a blistering start with Siobhan McGrath shooting low into the net in the first minute and she added a point after team-mate Caoimhe Kelly slotted between the posts.

Loughiel forward Caitrin Dobbin celebrates scoring a goal in the Croke Park final

Mary McKillen put Loughgiel on the scoreboard and Niamh McGarth restored the five-point margin before the Ulster champions produced a run of 1-4 without reply, starting with points from Lucia McNaughton and McCormick.

Dobbin ran through before rifling into the bottom corner on 28 minutes and an Annie Lynn double left Loughgiel two points in front.

Kelly pulled one back and Klara Donohue registered the last point of the half to make it 1-6 to 1-6 at the break.

McCormick edged Loughgiel back into the lead on the restart before Sarsfields seized control again with a 1-3 burst.

Siobhan McGarth and Shannon Corcoran flighted over before Murray blasted into the net, with the goal followed by a Niamh McGrath point.

Loughgiel showed spirit by wiping out another five-point deficit - four of the scores came from McCormick while Dobbin also pointed.

Siobhan McGrath and McCormick exchanged points before Sarsfields produced the decisive thrust with four straight points.

Player-of the-match Niamh McGrath bagged two with Siobhan McGrath and Sarah Spellman also slotting over.

McCormick made it eight points from eight frees to give Loughgiel a glimmer of hope but Sarsfields saw out the final minutes to earn a three-point success.