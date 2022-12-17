Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Sarsfields defender Joanne Daly makes a break against Loughgiel in the final

Loughgiel's first appearance in an All-Ireland Club Camogie final ended in a 2-14 to 1-14 defeat by holders Sarsfields at Croke Park.

Siobhan McGrath's early goal helped Galway side Sarsfields into an five-point lead but Loughgiel hit back.

Caitrin Dobbin netted and teams were level at break before Sarsfield burst clear with Rachel Murray firing in their second goal.

Loughgiel rallied again to equalise but Sarsfields finished strongly to win.

More to follow...