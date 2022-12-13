Paddy Carr's contract is for an initial two-year term, with a review after the first year.

New Donegal manager Paddy Carr says he would have liked Michael Murphy to continue his inter-county career but he respects his decision to retire.

Murphy, who captained Donegal to the All-Ireland in 2012, called time on his Donegal career in November.

Carr takes over as manager from Declan Bonner, who left his role in July.

"Everyone would have liked to see Michael go on, but the reality is that the decision he has made has to be respected," Carr told BBC Sport.

Murphy ended his 15-year county career saying that he "no longer had the energy and capacity" to reach the necessary performance levels.

Considered one of the greatest players of his generation, the Glenswilly forward also won five Ulster Senior Football championships, including back-to-back triumphs in 2018 and 2019, and is a three-time All Star.

"I think the people of Donegal would have thought that Michael Murphy would go on for another 100 years. That's the respect and esteem they hold Michael in," Carr added.

"It's the nature of life and the demands that are made on young and successful gaelic footballers are very high.

"There are other stages and other good things happening in their lives as well.

"He has made it for his own personal and private reasons. We respect that and it just means that there will be a real interest in seeing what the Donegal football team looks like in the post-Michael Murphy era."

Michael Murphy captained Donegal to All-Ireland success in 2012

Carr added there are "open conversations" with Murphy and Donegal have to "kick on and look after the things that are in our control".

The former Donegal inter-county player said a decision on who will replace Murphy as captain will take place after Christmas.

Speaking at the launch of the Dr McKenna Cup, where Donegal were drawn against Monaghan and Down, Carr said representing Donegal was a "dream".

Carr retired from his job as a school principal earlier this year and says he can now give the Donegal job the "full attention it deserves".

"Like a lot of Donegal people I have been away from home with my personal career," he added.

"I've come at this from a very different angle than most people would, in the sense of my experience, apart from my inter-county career, has been in Leinster and Dublin primarily.

"As a boy I just dreamed of playing for Donegal. Since going into football management it feels like it has been natural progress because I was a school principal in Colaiste na Mi in Navan, it would not have been feasible or advisable to try and take on those two roles.

"I am freed up from that not so it means I can give my full attention [to Donegal], which I know it deserves."

'I'm taking each day as it comes'

Carr added he is "looking forward to talking about what is happening out there on the field" and the McKenna Cup is "great preparation" for the inter-county season.

"At this time of the year people are passionate about their county, passionate about their team and they want to know what is happening because, in November and December, there is not a lot happening on the field," he said.

"I think that whole empahsis will change when we get to Ballybofey when the Kerry men come [in the National League Division One opener].

"In the back of people's minds, we are meeting Down in the Championship and I'm sure that won't be lost on Conor Lavery [Down manager] as well, who I have massive respect for.

"I spent a period of time there, two of the best years I have ever enjoyed looking after the Burren football club down there.

"That's at the back end of the summer. We are going to take each day as it comes at the moment. Every day is new in this job and presents a different set of challenges all the time."