Glen full-back Ryan Dougan had a tremendous battle with Kilcoo's Jerome Johnston and even go in the scoring act himself for the Maghera outfit

Glen earned a first Ulster Club Football title by beating All-Ireland champions Kilcoo 1-12 to 1-6 at Armagh.

The Derry side led 0-5 to 0-0 after 11 minutes but Aaron Branagan's goal got Kilcoo right back into the game.

Paul Devlin had a penalty chance to put Kilcoo ahead before half-time but missed as Glen led 0-7 to 1-3.

Glen moved three up but while Kilcoo cut the gap to one they could never get on terms as Alex Doherty's last-gasp goal sealed the Maghera team's victory.

The Watty Grahams outfit's triumph was a true team effort as they had eight scorers with Danny Tallon their top marksman with 0-4.

Indeed, Glen's opening five scores in their period of early dominance came from five different players.

Tallon's opening free was won by man of the match Conleth McGuckian but Glen had outstanding performers all over the field.

Midfielder Conor Glass was typically industrious with full-back Ryan Dougan among Glen's stars as he roamed all over the pitch in his battle with Jerome Johnston and even got in on the scoring act himself.

Kilcoo will look back on Devlin's missed penalty which, if converted, would have given them a two-point advantage at the interval which they scarcely would have deserved.

It could have been a big psychological blow to Glen if they had found themselves behind at half-time and while Kilcoo threatened to wrest control of the game at stages during the third quarter, O'Rourke's side refused to yield with goalkeeper Conlann Bradley making a vital pointblank save to deny Ceilum Doherty's goal chance with 11 minutes of normal time left.