Kilkerrin-Clonberne led 0-8 to 0-3 at half-time at Croke Park

Kilberrin-Conberne clinched a second successive All-Ireland Senior Ladies Club Football title by beating five-time champions Donaghmoyne 0-13 to 0-7.

As ladies club football finals made their Croke Park debut, the Galway side were always in control.

They led 0-5 to 0-1 after 16 minutes and by 0-8 to 0-3 at half-time.

With player of the match Olivia Divilly hitting 0-5 and Chloe Miskell 0-4, they moved nine up before the Monaghan side hit the final three scores.

The five-time Connacht champions beat Donaghmoyne in last year's semi-finals and they were soon in control as Eva Noone's opening point in the third minute was quickly followed by three more scores.

The fourth point by Louise Ward was a glorious goal chance as she broke through the Donaghmoyne defence only to blaze her shot over the bar.

Amy Garland opened Donaghmoyne's account in the 12th minute but Kilberrin-Conberne were continuing to create goal chances, which included a penalty shout after lively Lynsey Noone appeared to be bundled over.

At the other end, Donaghmoyne had a penalty claim of their own as Sharon Courtney felt she was fouled as she attempted to gather possession after a shot from Cathriona McConnell had come back off an upright.

After Ward extended Kilberrin-Conberne's lead, Donaghmoyne had their most encouraging moments of the contest as two Cora Courtney points in a minute cut the margin to two.

But crucially, the holders responded strongly with three unanswered points before the break - two of which came from the outstanding Divilly.

Donaghmoyne needed a fast start to the second half but instead, the Galway side extended their advantage after further points from Divilly and Miskell, who particularly shone in the second period.

Kilberrin lost Hannah Noone for 10 minutes after she was handed a yellow card but it didn't rattle them as they outscored Donaghmoyne by 0-2 to 0-1 during her absence to move into a seven-point lead with 10 minutes remaining.

Divilly's free with seven minutes left was their final score but while Donaghmoyne rallied as two Rosemary Courtney points, were split by a score from sister Cora, Kilberrin-Conberne were never in any danger and they were able to run down the closing in the closing moments of the contest while also introducing several substitutes.

Donaghmoyne: L Martin; J Geoghegan, N Callan (capt.), A Callan; F Courtney, S Courtney, E Traynor; C Courtney, E McElroy; A Garland, R Courtney, S McConnell; C McConnell, L Garland, A Burns.

Kilkerrin-Clonberne: L Murphy; C Costello, S Gormally, C Dunleavy; K Mee, N Ward, H Noone; S Divilly, L Finnegan; O Divilly, L Ward (capt.), L Noone; E Noone, A Morrissey, C Miskell.