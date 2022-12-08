Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

David Clifford starred when Kerry beat Donegal in their Division One meeting in Killarney in February

Donegal will host All-Ireland champions Kerry in the first round of Division One in the 2023 National Football League on 29 January as the GAA confirmed its 2023 fixture schedule external-link .

On the same day, Tyrone will travel to Roscommon while Monaghan host Armagh in an all-Ulster opener on 28 January.

Ulster champions Derry will begin their Division Two campaign at home to Limerick.

The four divisional football finals will take place on 1 and 2 April.

The provincial championships will then begin just a week later, building up to the All-Ireland final on 30 July - a week later than this year.

Next year's All-Ireland Hurling Final will be played on 23 July with the Tailteann Cup decider pencilled in for 15 July.

The Ulster SFC opener sees Armagh take on Antrim on 8 April with the final confirmed for 14 May, two weeks after the semi-finals.

The Hurling League gets under way on the weekend of 4/5 February with Antrim starting their Division One B campaign at home to Kilkenny before travelling to Dublin on 12 February.

Like Donegal, Tyrone will also host Kerry with the Red Hands welcoming the Kingdom to Healy Park on 4 March.

Tyrone close out their league campaign at home to rivals Armagh on 26 April. When the counties met at the Athletic Grounds in February, a mass brawl resulted in five red cards, four of which were handed out to Tyrone.

On the same day, Kerry will face Galway in a repeat of this year's All-Ireland final at Salthill in the final round of fixtures, with Donegal travelling to Roscommon and Mayo hosting Monaghan.

Derry, who missed out on promotion to Division One this year prior to their Ulster triumph, travel to Louth in their second game before hosting Meath. Rory Gallagher's side then travel to Kildare and host Dublin and Clare before concluding their campaign away to Cork.

Division Three will contain four Ulster teams in 2023, with Fermanagh and Antrim facing Longford and Offaly respective in their openers.

Down, who were relegated from Division Two, first meet Tipperary in Thurles while Cavan, who earned promotion from Division Four, travel to Westmeath in a repeat of this year's inaugural Tailteann Cup decider, which was won by Leinster county.