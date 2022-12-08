Bradley (right) is hoping to add an Ulster Club title to the provincial medal he won with Derry

Ulster Club Football Final: Glen v Kilcoo Venue: Athletic Grounds, Armagh Date: Sunday, 11 December Throw-in: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary followed by match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website

It's been a memorable year for Derry football, but it's not over yet.

Seven months on from the Oak Leaf county ending a 24-year wait for an Ulster title, Glen have the chance to ensure the Seamus McFerran Cup joins the Anglo-Celt in the north west heading into 2023.

Derry, of course, were no strangers to Ulster finals. They just hadn't been in one in a while.

Glen, on the other hand, have never graced the provincial club decider.

After landing their first couple of Derry titles in the last two seasons, Glen were marked as a team capable of emulating Kilcoo's success in the All-Ireland series.

But, somewhat inevitably, it's the Down kingpins who stand between the Maghera club and the biggest club stage of all.

Sunday's Ulster Club final may be uncharted territory for Glen, but some of their players are no strangers to a pressure-packed showpiece.

Take Emmett Bradley, for example. The experienced Glen midfielder proved ultra-effective off the bench in Derry's run to Ulster glory and has been a vital cog in his club's recent success. His brother Conlann, Conor Glass and Ethan Doherty were also part of Rory Gallagher's panel.

Bradley was used as an impact sub during Derry's run to Ulster glory earlier this year

Bradley will line up alongside Derry All-Star Conor Glass in a fearsome Glen engine room at the Athletic Grounds on Sunday, and believes his club-mates who don't yet have inter-county experience have benefitted from the wisdom the Derry players have been able to impart.

"The boys who have been involved with Derry have learned plenty from that set-up," said Bradley.

"Knowing that they can compete with the best players across Ulster, I know personally we took a lot from that and were able to feed that into our team-mates at Glen.

"The lads at Glen are incredibly responsive in terms of learning and wanting to get better. There's no doubt it's helped the group."

For Glen, the road to a first-ever Ulster final has been a long one, with heartache seemingly at every junction.

For years Glen were seen as one of the great underachievers in the Derry club scene. For one reason or another, the county final always eluded them.

That changed in 2019, and while Magherafelt denied them on that occasion, Malachy O'Rourke's arrival as manager in late 2020 helped catapult the club to the Derry summit.

Talk to any Glen player and they will laud O'Rourke's myriad qualities: his man-management skills, his tactical nous, his expertise accrued from 20-plus years in management.

We need to improve for final - Glen's Bradley

Bradley is no different and acknowledges O'Rourke's role in Glen's upward trajectory, but the midfielder is also quick to credit the work done by coaches at the club's various age grades who have paved the way for the current senior panel.

"It's a sign of the man. Malachy was the first man to make that clear, the work that was done before his arrival," explained Bradley.

"He's very humble and we'd give him a lot of credit for getting us over the line. There's a lot of factors that have worked in our favour to make sure days like this have come about.

"We're glad things are coming about in the county. There's no guarantee on any given year, but there's no doubt the likes of Enda [Gormley] and Rooster [Fergal McCusker, both All-Ireland winners with Derry] and a number of other coaches have put us in a really good place to be able to compete at this level."

'Kilcoo a tough nut to crack'

Having once again bested neighbours Slaughtneil in the Derry final, Glen saw off a much-fancied Errigal Ciaran side in their Ulster debut before beating Antrim champions Cargin in the semi-final.

They were all tough tests for the Derry champions, but there is no doubt Kilcoo will offer the sternest assessment of Glen's credentials.

The Magpies, now co-managed by former Derry star Conleith Gilligan and Richard Thornton following Mickey Moran's departure, are gunning for an Ulster hat-trick and an All-Ireland double.

You don't need to venture too deep into the archives to find the source of Glen's motivation: an agonising defeat by Sunday's opponents in extra-time in last year's Ulster semi-final.

But is the pain of 2021 still uppermost in the minds of the Glen players? If it is, Bradley's giving little away.

Watch: Glen hold off Cargin to set up Kilcoo final tussle

"I think a lot can change in 12 months," he said.

"Kilcoo haven't changed their style of play too much over the last number of years. It's something that's served them really well. It's a difficult nut to crack, which we found out last year.

"They were the better team on the day, but we know we have to bring something different if we're to get a result. We know off the back of the Errigal Ciaran and Cargin games that we have to improve, so that's our full focus."

Bradley added: "Enda Gormley would have said it's the same four white lines and the same two goalposts. We know what we're going in against with Kilcoo. The tradition they have, they're proven winners at this level.

"They're going to be a huge test but it's an opportunity for us to test ourselves against the best team in Ireland."