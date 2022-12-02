Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Brendan Donagh made his Armagh debut in 2006

Brendan Donaghy has announced his retirement from Armagh's senior football team to end a 17-year inter-county career.

The Clonmore defender first played in the 2006 McKenna Cup and made his Championship debut a year later.

Donaghy won the Ulster Championship in 2008 and captained the Orchard County under Paddy O'Rourke in 2010.

He has been hampered by injuries in recent season and his last appearance came in the 2021 Ulster Championship.

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney, who played alongside Donaghy at county level, said the 36-year-old's "toughness, his courage, his ability to win ball in tough situations and drive the team was second to none".

Speaking at the Armagh GAA All-Stars on Thursday, McGeeney added: "The way I look at any player is would you like to mark him when you were playing, and it's definitely a 'no' when it comes to Brendy.

"The second metric I use is would you love to stand beside him going into battle to play any team and the answer is definitely 'yes.'

"He's been an inspirational player since I've come back into the set-up in terms of how he drives the team on."