Cathriona McConnell has helped Donaghmoyne clinch five All-Ireland Senior Club Football titles

Crucially it's a home game because it might have been difficult to get married on Saturday and play a All-Ireland semi-final on Sunday.

Cathriona McConnell takes it all in her stride but after 18 months of preparation, even she had to take a few days off work and miss one or two Donaghmoyne training sessions this week.

She promises the wedding celebrations in the Slieve Russell Hotel won't be cut short, even despite the huge fixture that awaits a mere 24 hours later.

The 32-year-old has already won five All-Irelands at this level and while she expects a really tough outing against Kilmacud Crokes, she knows the importance of celebrating the biggest day of her life.

"All is grand for the day, we are going with the flow. I mightn't go to bed at all," jokes McConnell.

It was so different to the usual preparations for a huge last-four tie, she was working until Wednesday but Thursday and Friday were devoted to the preparation ahead of the wedding.

'Wedding will get girls excited and motivated'

She ties the knot with Darren Murnaghan on Saturday afternoon and the rest of her loyal Donaghmoyne team-mates will be there to cheer her on.

"All the girls will be at the wedding but we won't be worrying. We will enjoy our day and on Sunday we will worry about the match then," said McConnell.

"There probably will be a bit of a buzz as well at the wedding, talking about it. It will get the girls excited and motivated for the next day. We will go with that anyhow."

Luckily for McConnell, the Ulster and Leinster champions were picked to play on Sunday rather than Saturday - when reigning champions Kilkerrin-Clonberne go to Ballymacarbry in Waterford.

McConnell knows that her sporting life was always likely to cause a few hiccups at this time of the year, especially when you play with a juggernaut like Donaghmoyne who just recently claimed their 20th Monaghan county title in a row.

McConnell hasn't quite been there for all of them but she has helped the team to secure five All-Ireland Senior Club crowns.

Cathriona McConnell ended her Monaghan career after the birth of her daughter in 2018

In the past, she was a star for Monaghan too but more recently family life has come into focus, and she retired from the inter-county fold when her daughter Amelia was born in 2018.

Now, she is a special needs assistant but continues her on-field exploits with her club, and she was never going to sit out an All-Ireland semi-final, even on the weekend of her own wedding.

"We were thinking, we will deal with it if we do get to the All-Ireland semis. As it got closer, we were starting to panic and think, oh God, what are we going to do?"

McConnell and her fiancé do have a special celebration planned for Sunday night too and that would be all the more satisfying if it followed a win over Kilmacud Crokes.

Donaghmoyne got to this point thanks to a 1-11 to 1-7 victory over St Ergnat's, Moneyglass, and any fears of an ageing unit only adds fuel to the fire.

"Any final you are going into, there is a lot of talk about our team that they are getting that bit older," said McConnell.

"Sometimes it is annoying and sometimes it drives us on even more because you're like: 'we are not finished yet'."

'Kilmacud's first time coming out of Leinster'

Now, it's time to take stock, and the wedding might provide the ideal outlet to unwind and forget about everything a day out from a huge game but then Donaghmoyne will have to regroup.

McConnell knows how difficult the opposition are going to be and it will take all of the Monaghan outfit's experience to negotiate this weekend.

"This is their first time coming out of Leinster but I know they have been knocking on the door for a few years and they have been unlucky," adds McConnell.

"They have come up against Foxrock-Cabinteely. Foxrock have been the dominating team in Dublin in the last few years. But now Kilmacud have come out of Dublin and Leinster they are going to be good and tough. They have a good few county players as well.

"We were in the All-Ireland semi-final last year too but Kilkerrin-Clonberne beat us below in Galway. We have been there before so we do have that bit of experience playing in the All-Ireland series."