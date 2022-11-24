Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

McCague became the first Monaghan man to serve as GAA president when he took over in 2000

Sean McCague, the GAA president who was at the helm when Rule 21 was removed, has died at the age of 77.

Monaghan native McCague served as the association's president between 2000 and 2003.

The most significant moment of his three-year term in office came in 2001 when the GAA voted to scrap Rule 21, which banned members of the British security forces playing gaelic games.

McCague also won three Ulster titles as manager of the Monaghan footballers.

The first of those titles, in 1979, was the county's first Ulster triumph in 41 years. McCague also led Monaghan to provincial success in 1985 and 1988, and won the National League in 1985.

After managing his club Scotstown and the county team, McCague chaired the GAA's Games Administration Committee and also held administrative roles for Monaghan GAA and the Ulster Council.

McCague succeeded Joe McDonagh as GAA president in 2000, becoming the first Monaghan man to take up the position.

In November 2001, McCague announced the GAA's decision to lift its controversial Rule 21 following a vote at a special congress in Dublin.

During his time as president, McCague was also instrumental in securing funding for the redevelopment of Croke Park.