Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Donegal captain McLaughlin was a consistent performer for her county

Donegal captain Niamh McLaughlin has won the GAA ladies senior football player of the year award.

The Moville player held off competition from Meath's Emma Duggan and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh of Kerry to become the first Donegal winner of the award.

McLaughlin helped Donegal reach the All-Ireland senior championship semi-final as well as the National League Division One and Ulster senior finals.

She also won an All-Star award along with Armagh forward Aimee Mackin.

It was a first All-Star award for McLaughlin while Mackin was a recipient for the third time in her career.

All-Ireland senior champions Meath led the way with six representatives on the 2022 All-Star ladies football team, with runners-up Kerry claiming five awards.

2022 TG4 Ladies Football All-Star team:

1. Monica McGuirk (Meath)

2. Shauna Ennis (Meath)

3. Kayleigh Cronin (Kerry)

4. Danielle Caldwell (Mayo)

5. Aishling O'Connell (Kerry)

6. Emma Troy (Meath)

7. Aoibhín Cleary (Meath)

8. Cáit Lynch (Kerry)

9. Niamh McLaughlin (Donegal)

10. Niamh Carmody (Kerry)

11. Emma Duggan (Meath)

12. Shauna Howley (Mayo)

13. Aimee Mackin (Armagh)

14. Stacey Grimes (Meath)

15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh