Tina Bradley's scoring power was not enough to drive Slaughtneil to a seventh successive Ulster title

Loughgiel claimed their first Ulster Senior Club Camogie title since 2015 as the Antrim champions ended Slaughtneil's seven-in-a-row bid with a 2-13 to 1-11 win at Pairc Esler.

Roisin McCormick and Caitrin Dobbin goals put the Shamrocks in control early on but Tina Bradley's major helped Slaughtneil reduce the deficit to a single point at half-time.

However, Loughgiel outscored their opponents 0-8 to 0-4 in the second half to end the Derry club's provincial reign.

It was the latest instalment in Ulster Camogie's pre-eminent rivalry with the sides having dominated the code over the last decade.

Three-time All-Ireland champions Slaughtneil comfortably won the 2021 showpiece 3-7 to 0-9 but suffered heartache in Newry as Loughgiel exacted revenge.

While three Bradley frees helped edge the Emmet's side 0-3 to 0-2 ahead after 10 minutes, Loughgiel responded with an unanswered 2-1, Dobbin and McCormick both finding the net to establish a six-point lead for the Shamrocks.

Slaughtneil responded with 1-2, however, to leave the minimum between the sides at the end of the first 30 minutes.

In the 2021 decider, two rapid-fire goals from Sinead Mellon put Slaughtneil in control early in the second half but it was Loughgiel who pulled three clear after Bridin McAllister's score from play had briefly restored parity.

And thanks to some deadly shooting from Antrim star McCormick, Loughgiel built a six-point advantage which ultimately proved insurmountable for Slaughtneil.

Loughgiel advance to the All-Ireland semi-finals, where they will face Tipperary and Munster champions Drom & Inch at Ashbourne on 10 December.

Earlier on Saturday at Pairc Esler, Down club Clonduff beat Tyrone side Eglish 1-10 to 1-7 to clinch the Ulster Intermediate Camogie title.