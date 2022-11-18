Fourteen-man Portaferry edge out Ballycran to win Down hurling title

AIB Ulster Club Hurling Final: Portaferry v Slaughtneil Venue: Corrigan Park, Belfast Date: Sunday, 20 November Throw-in: 13:30 GMT Coverage: Highlights and match report on the BBC Sport website

Portaferry captain Conor Mageean says his side will aim to "outrun" champions and favourites Slaughtneil in Sunday's Ulster Club Hurling semi-final.

Slaughtneil tend to bristle at suggestions that their physicality has been the main reason why they have won four of the last five Ulster titles.

But Mageean certain believes Portaferry must avoid getting dragged into a physical battle at Corrigan Park.

"It's not about trying to match them physically," said Mageean.

"That's impossible. It's about trying to outrun them. We know the task in hand."

With Mageean's cousin star athlete Ciara Mageean, a proud Portaferry woman, there is certainly a running pedigree in the Ards peninsula town.

Portaferry skipper Mageean is available for Sunday's contest after having his straight red card in the Down Final win over Ballycran overturned following a successful appeal.

Eoghan Sands is unavailable for Portaferry as he is travelling in south east Asia

Mageean had been adjudged to have followed through dangerously into Brad Watson's arm when making a puck after the referee had blown the whistle.

"Once everybody saw the footage, they probably realised that it shouldn't have been a red card," said the Portaferry captain.

But while Mageean is available, the St Patrick's outfit will be without county player Eoghan Sands who is on a long-planned trip to south east Asia.

Sands' brother Daithi will line out at Corrigan Park and his performance could prove key to Portaferry's prospects.

"Eoghan is an experienced county player so will be a big loss for us but we know we've strength on the bench with some strong young players coming through," continued Mageean.

"Padraig Doran didn't start in the county final but he'll come on and do a great job for us and we've other assets as well in young Ciaran Milligan and Conor Fay, who came on in the final and did a fantastic job and is pushing for a starting place now."

Mageean is among "only four or five" of Portaferry's 2014 provincial winning side when they surprised Cushendall in the Ulster decider and that triumph remains the only occasion the St Patrick's outfit have lifted the Ulster title.

'We've been able to refocus on hurling' - McShane

Slaughtneil manager Michael McShane is optimistic that the homework has been done on the opposition - even though they haven't met at Ulster level before.

"The Down teams play in the Antrim League and I got to see Portaferry playing in the summer time on a couple of occasions and I was also at the Down final," said the Slaughtneil boss, who is also the manager of the Tyrone county team.

"We've had a good look at them and we know as much about them as we need to know.

"We always like to be diligent about our opposition and pay them the respect they are due and we've done that but we really focus on ourselves because we believe that if we can perform to the level that we're capable of, that we'll probably, most of the times, win the games we are in."

With Slaughtneil's footballers having lost the Derry Football Final against neighbours Glen four weeks ago, McShane has had full access to the club's many dual players since then.

"Once the football journey came to an end in the final against Glen, we've had four weeks where we've been able to refocus on the hurling and we've put in a lot of hard work.

"It's worked out for us and we're happy with that."

Sunday's winners will face Dunloy in the provincial final in the first weekend of December.