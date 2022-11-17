Michael Murphy announced his inter-county retirement on Wednesday, saying that he "no longer had the energy and capacity" to reach the necessary performance levels

Former Donegal boss Declan Bonner says Michael Murphy's decision to retire will be a "huge blow" for Paddy Carr's new management team.

Murphy ended his 15-year county career on Wednesday, saying that he "no longer had the energy and capacity" to reach the necessary performance levels.

"It's a massive blow but time waits for no one," Bonner told BBC Radio Foyle.

"It's a huge blow for the incoming management but I'm sure they've had that conversation with him."

Bonner stood down as manager after five years in charge following Donegal's All-Ireland qualifier hammering by Armagh in June, which followed a hugely disappointing Ulster Final defeat by Derry while Murphy's 2012 All-Ireland team-mate Neil McGee has also since quit the inter-county scene.

"Michael made his decision. He didn't make it hastily, he took his time about it and weighed up his options of where he was at.

"But what an amazing career. Over the last 15, 16 years he has been an outstanding player. Not just a player on the field but off the field and everything he contributed to Donegal football."

'Murphy set the standards in Donegal'

Bonner added that Murphy "set the standards" in the Donegal squad.

"He trained like he played. The average training session was like an All-Ireland final for that man and he left everything on the pitch and he demanded that from the players.

"For a man who took a lot of hits along the way and did pick up one or two serious knocks, you could count on one hand how many times he has missed a training session.

"First man on and last man off and just led by example a real role model for many GAA players in Donegal."

Michael Murphy lifted Sam Maguire for Donegal in 2012

Bonner believes Murphy will have a tinge of regret at not leading Donegal to further All-Ireland successes after their 2012 final triumph over Mayo.

"He came close to it in 2014 and over the last number of years, we won our Ulster titles in 2018, 2019 and had opportunities to kick on and we probably just came up short on those big games, those last two Ulster finals.

"But still, five Ulster titles, he captained Donegal's five Ulster titles, he's got the All-Ireland and numerous [Three] All-Star awards.

"What a career. Fifteen years at the very, very top if not the top individual for the best part of that period."

Bonner believes Murphy will take some kind of "managerial or head coach" role with Donegal in the future.

"He will probably take a bit of time out and re-evaluate everything but you will definitely see him come back in some form, whether that be in head coach or as a team manager but not right now."