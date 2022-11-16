Michael Murphy lifted Sam Maguire for Donegal in 2012

Donegal's All-Ireland winning captain Michael Murphy has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

The 33-year-old made his Donegal debut in 2007 and captained the county to All-Ireland success in 2012.

The Glenswilly forward also won five Ulster Senior Football championships, including back-to-back triumphs in 2018 and 2019, and is a three-time All Star.

Donegal GAA described Murphy as a "colossus, inspirational leader and exemplary captain".

In a statement, Murphy said representing Donegal was a "privilege and honour for which I am very grateful".

"I always knew the day would come when this chapter of my life would have to close. Now, that day has arrived," he said.

"I still love gaelic football and I still love Donegal. However, in the team I'm proud to have captained, to compete at the level which Donegal deserves requires the best I can give every day.

"I no longer feel I have the energy and capacity to reach the performance levels to give my best to Donegal."

'Donegal will still go on'

Murphy's final game for Donegal was a heavy defeat by Armagh in the second round of All-Ireland qualifiers in June.

The defeat marked the end of an era as manager Declan Bonner also stepped down following the defeat.

"The last time we sat together in the changing rooms in Clones, I told my teammates that whatever happened in the future, Donegal will always go on. That's still my belief.

"I cannot and never will be able to express how thankful I am to my teammates and managers and those giving expert support over the seasons. Friendships and bonds have been forged which go with me throughout my life.

"To those good people who support our county team and everyone I know in Donegal: they say we are different up here. Well, we are different in the best of ways.

"Thank you to all of you who have made this journey very special for me. I look forward to pulling on a Donegal jersey and joining you in the terraces to support our teams."

Murphy added he would continue to play for Glenswilly and "my family and club are at the centre of all my plans for the future".

"To my own family and my club Glenswilly GAA, you've always been there for me, through the highs and the lows. It was you who made the sacrifices so that I could follow my dream.

"They deserve the best of me too. Maybe in the years ahead, I'll find new ways to offer something more to my home county."