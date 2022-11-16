Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Neil McManus started his Antrim senior hurling career in 2007

Neil McManus will continue to make himself available for Darren Gleeson's Antrim hurling squad in 2023.

McManus had been deliberating over his inter-county future after recently becoming a father for the first time.

However, the 34-year-old Cushendall man has now opted to continue his Saffrons service which began in 2007.

"I've spoken to Darren Gleeson. I plan to be involved and I'm really looking forward to it," McManus told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"Antrim are involved in the Leinster Championship and Division One of the National League with a really promising group of mainly young hurlers and I'm lucky to be involved."

Asked whether the prospect of another winter training programme had caused to have doubts about continuing on in the Saffron jersey, McManus replied: "Whenever anybody is thinking about pre-season, they have those thoughts.

"But playing for Antrim is something I'm incredibly passionate about and while my body allows me to do it, I'll try to take those opportunities."

Before the winter slog with the Saffrons begins, McManus will head to Kenya later this week as part of a 50-strong GAA group which is funding a programme to plant one million trees in the east African country over the next year.

The initiative is aimed at raising awareness about climate change and McManus and all the other GAA players travelling have raised £10,000 each in a sponsorship drive.

The trip will also include a hurling match in Nairobi as the visitors aim to show the locals some Irish culture.

"It will be the first GAA game of significance with inter-county players on the continent of Africa," added McManus.

"We know that Africa is very adversely affected by climate change and especially eastern Africa and ourselves in the west are the creators of an awful lot of carbon so it's unfair that they should have to feel the brunt of our climate mishaps."

In addition, McManus will be among a number of hurlers on the trip who have been invited to a two-day training camp with Kenyan Olympic runners which will take place at high altitude.