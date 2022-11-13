Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Kilcoo led 0-8 to 1-2 at half-time at Clones

All-Ireland Club Football champions Kilcoo set up an Ulster semi-final with Enniskillen Gaels by earning a dominant 2-14 to 1-7 win over Ballybay

Kilcoo hit the opening four points and while a Shane McGuinness penalty helped Ballybay level, the holders regrouped to lead 0-8 to 1-2 by half-time.

Ryan McEvoy's 35th-minute goal put Kilcoo five ahead and they then quickly snuffed a brief Ballybay revival.

Miceal Rooney palmed in Kilcoo's second goal but the Clones game was long over.

The Ulster holders had Dylan Ward sent off in injury-time after he picked up a second yellow card but he will be available for the provincial semi-final.

Ballybay went into the St Tiernach's Park after surprising Crossmaglen in the preliminary round but the Monaghan champions proved no match for the classy Down outfit.