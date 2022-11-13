Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Ethan Doherty (pictured with the ball) was a monumental figure for Glen

Glen booked their place in the Ulster Club Football semi-finals for the second year in a row with a 3-10 to 1-12 win over Errigal Ciaran in a breathless encounter at Celtic Park.

In a chaotic first half full of quality and incident, Glen scored two goals through Conor Convery and Alex Doherty but found themselves four down at the break with Tommy Canavan netting Errigal's first-half three-pointer.

But helped by Ethan Doherty's goal, Glen fought back strongly in the second half to progress to the last four.

There was late drama when Errigal's Eoin Kelly had an equalising goal ruled out for a square ball to leave the Tyrone champions frustrated before Glen substitute Stevie O'Hara kicked the last point to seal the win for Malachy O'Rourke's side.

The back-to-back Derry champions will face Cargin in the semi-finals after the Antrim kingpins' penalty shootout victory over Donegal's Naomh Conaill earlier on Sunday.

Billed by many as the pick of the quarter-finals, it was a game that lived up to the considerable hype, delivering quality and excitement in spades to leave the 5,212-strong crowd utterly engrossed until the final whistle was greeted by roars from those in green and gold.

While they were pushed hard by an Errigal side making their return to Ulster for the first time since 2012, Glen showed why they are considered by many as the team most likely to dethrone Kilcoo.

But it is heartache for Errigal Ciaran - for whom captain Tommy Canavan scored 1-4 - as they failed to become the first Tyrone club since Killyclogher in 2016 to win an Ulster Club match.

Frantic first half

In an explosive start, Glen bagged the opening goal after just five minutes when Conor Convery forced the ball over the line after Conor Glass' effort dropped into the hands of Errigal goalkeeper Darragh McAnenly.

There were suggestions that the goal should not have stood due to contact from Convery on McAnenly

The Tyrone champions, however, appeared relatively unflustered and responded through a Darragh Canavan free before Peter Harte produced a wonderful piece of last-ditch defending to prevent a second Glen goal.

With the ball loose in the Errigal square, Harte somehow turned the ball away off the line to stop Danny Tallon from raising a certain green flag.

Errigal then struck with a well-worked goal as Adam McGonigle fed Ruairi Canavan, who laid it off for cousin Tommy Canavan to drive inside and smash a left-footed shot past Connlan Bradley.

A blood-and-thunder quarter-final went right to the wire at Celtic Park

A minute later, Glen scored their second - and the game's third - goal when Ethan Doherty picked out the run of his brother Alex, who coolly sidestepped McAnenly and slotted home.

However, Errigal reeled off the next five scores - including a stunning dummy solo effort from Ruairi Canavan and a superb left-footed post-splitter from his brother Darragh - to open up a four-point lead, which was the difference between the sides at the break at the end of an absorbing opening 30 minutes.

But while Errigal's ultra-talented forwards produced flashes of brilliance, Glen were simply too strong in the second half.

After Conor Glass and Tommy Canavan exchanged frees, Conleth McGuckian fed Ethan Doherty, whose shot deflected off two Errigal players before nestling in the net as Glen levelled at 3-3 to 1-9.

Glen's next score was a corker, as the totemic Emmett Bradley broke from midfield, bulldozed his way through three Errigal players and kicked over the bar.

After that, the Watty Graham's side outscored their opponents 0-6 to 0-3 as their impressive physical conditioning and determination to reach another semi-final told in the closing stages, surviving the scare of Kelly's disallowed goal and Conleth McGuckian's late black card for preventing Joe Oguz from taking a free.

Having seen off a dynamic and attack-minded Errigal outfit, Cargin now stand in the way of Glen and the Maghera club's first-ever Ulster Club final.

Glen: Connlan Bradley, Cathal Mulholland, Ryan Dougan, Conor Carville (0-1), Alex Doherty (1-0), Michael Warnock, Eunan Mulholland, Conor Glass (0-1 '45), Emmett Bradley (0-2), Ethan Doherty (1-0), Jack Doherty (0-1), Conor Convery (1-0), Conor Gallagher, Danny Tallon (0-2, 1f), Conleth McGuckian (0-1).

Subs: Tiarnan Flanagan for C Gallagher half-time, Stevie O'Hara (0-2) for C Convery '46; Adam McGonigle for A Doherty '60+1.

Errigal Ciaran: Darragh McAnenly, Ciaran Quinn, Aidan McCrory, Dermot Morrow, Cormac Quinn, Niall Kelly, Peter Og McCartan (0-2), Ruairi Canavan (0-2), Peter Harte, Ben McDonnell, Tommy Canavan (1-4, 0-3f), Padraig McGirr, Mark Kavanagh (0-1), Darragh Canavan (0-3, 1f), Joe Oguz.

Subs: Cathal Corrigan for P McGirr '43; Peter O'Hanlon for D Morrow '43; Eoin Kelly for M Kavanagh '48; Odhran Robinson for C Quinn '60.

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down).