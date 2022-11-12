Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Callum Jones and Conor Madden were both sent off in the second half

Enniskillen Gaels have beaten Gowna 5-3 on penalties after a gripping 1-17 to 2-14 draw in the opening Ulster Club SFC quarter-final at Brewster Park.

The sides finished 1-13 to 2-10 after normal time and could not be separated after 20 minutes of extra-time.

Callum Jones netted for Enniskillen in the first-half as the Fermanagh champions led 1-8 to 2-3 at half-time.

TJ Fitzpatrick and Robbie Fitzpatrick scored for Cavan's Gowna but Cian Madden missed a crucial shootout kick.

The Cavan forward's penalty, Gowna's first of the shootout, was delayed as referee Niall McKenna cleared players off the pitch and Enniskillen keeper Cian Newman guessed correctly to keep his effort out.

After winning their respective county championships, Enniskillen were back in the Ulster Championship for the first time since 2006 while Gowna returned to the provincial stage following a 20-year absence.

Flowing play was difficult on the heavy surface at Brewster Park, but the sides were tied together at two points apiece before Callum Jones netted after a clinical move to put Enniskillen three points clear after 11 minutes.

John Reihill grabbed his second point to extend the Fermanagh's side lead, however Gowna hit straight back when TJ Fitzpatrick fired home after a scything run by Tiarnan Madden.

Reihill and Jones kicked the Gaels further clear but the Cavan club grabbed their second goal when Cian Madden played the ball across goal and Robbie Fitzpatrick punched home at the back post.

That brought the teams level once more as half-time approached, however a late flurry from captain Richie O'Callaghan, Conor Watson and Reihill gave Enniskillen a three-point lead before Mark McKeever's superb score brought Gowna back into play at the break with the score 1-8 to 2-3.

Feisty second-half ends level

No Cavan club had even won the Ulster Championship, and it looked like Gowna would be the next to fall short when Simon Bradley's side extended their lead by three points.

However, the Madden brothers - Cian and Conor - brought Gowna back into play and they trailed by one point before Patrick Reihill missed a glorious opportunity to score for Enniskillen but he scuffed his effort off the Brewster turf and wide.

Cian and Tiarnan Madden scored either side of Conor Love's superb point to level the game at 1-11 to 2-8 before the second-half flash point.

Jones put in a heavy hit on Cian Madden, and the Enniskillen man and Conor Madden were both sent off after a brief scuffle between the two sides.

Cian Madden, who was fit to play on after receiving treatment, put Gowna into the lead for the first time, but replacement Eoin Beacom levelled late on as the game went to extra-time.

Ciaran Smith netted the decisive penalty for Enniskillen Gaels

Two Madden frees got the scoring underway in extra-time as both teams struggled for legs and Conor Casey extended Gowna's lead to three.

Love kicked the margin down to two but the Cavan champions led 1-14 to 2-13 at the interval to move within 10 minutes of the last four.

However, Ethan Beresford brought Enniskillen to within one seconds after the restart, although his score was immediately cancelled out by Daire Madden.

Beacom struck the upright with a long-range effort but Love hit a free and a stunning score from play by the forward levelled the game with three minutes to play.

Ryan Donohoe fired an effort wide in Gowna's final attack of the game, and the Cavan champions were made to pay for the miss when Madden saw his penalty saved and Enniskillen netted all five of their kicks.

Ciaran Smith netted the decisive penalty, which means the Fermanagh side will play either Cargin of Antrim or Donegal's Naomh Conaill in the semi-finals.