Ulster Club Championship: Ballybay stun Cross to make quarter-finals

Aaron Toner scores Ballybay's second goal against Crossmaglen at the Athletic Grounds
Ballybay secured a first ever Ulster SFC victory by beating 11-time winners Crossmaglen Rangers 2-11 to 1-9 in the preliminary round on Saturday night.

Shane McGuinness netted an early Ballybay penalty at the Athletic Grounds but Cross hit back with a superb Rian O'Neill goal.

Cross led 1-5 to 1-4 at the break before the Monaghan champions stormed clear on the restart.

Aaron Toner scored their second goal as Ballybay eased to a five-point win.

ULSTER CLUB FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP RESULT/FIXTURES (Times GMT)

SATURDAY 5 NOVEMBER

Preliminary round
Crossmaglen Rangers1-9Ballybay 2-11Athletic Grounds

SATURDAY 12 NOVEMBER

Quarter-final
Enniskillen GaelsvGownaBrewster Park, 19:15

SUNDAY 13 NOVEMBER

Quarter-finals
KilcoovCrossmaglen/BallybayTBC
CarginvNaomh ConaillCorrigan Park, 13:30
GlenvErrigal CiaranCeltic Park, 15:30

