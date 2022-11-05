Ulster Club Championship: Ballybay stun Cross to make quarter-finals
Ballybay secured a first ever Ulster SFC victory by beating 11-time winners Crossmaglen Rangers 2-11 to 1-9 in the preliminary round on Saturday night.
Shane McGuinness netted an early Ballybay penalty at the Athletic Grounds but Cross hit back with a superb Rian O'Neill goal.
Cross led 1-5 to 1-4 at the break before the Monaghan champions stormed clear on the restart.
Aaron Toner scored their second goal as Ballybay eased to a five-point win.
More to follow....
ULSTER CLUB FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP RESULT/FIXTURES (Times GMT)
SATURDAY 5 NOVEMBER
|Preliminary round
|Crossmaglen Rangers
|1-9
|Ballybay 2-11
|Athletic Grounds
SATURDAY 12 NOVEMBER
|Quarter-final
|Enniskillen Gaels
|v
|Gowna
|Brewster Park, 19:15
SUNDAY 13 NOVEMBER
|Quarter-finals
|Kilcoo
|v
|Crossmaglen/Ballybay
|TBC
|Cargin
|v
|Naomh Conaill
|Corrigan Park, 13:30
|Glen
|v
|Errigal Ciaran
|Celtic Park, 15:30