Former Armagh football captain Jarlath Burns will bid to become the GAA's next president, BBC Sport NI understands.

Burns is expected to be ratified by Armagh GAA on Tuesday night after being nominated by his home county.

It will be the second time Burns has run for the association's presidency after missing out to Larry McCarthy in February 2020.

Cork-born New York delegate McCarthy took over from John Horan in 2021 and will hold the position until 2024.

Silverbridge man Burns is best known for captaining Armagh to an Ulster Football title in 1999.

However, he has served in numerous high-profile GAA administrative roles, including as Armagh's delegate to the Ulster Council and as a member of the Armagh and Ulster GAA Management Committees.

He also served as chairman of both the standing committee on the playing rules and the 125th anniversary committee.

Burns is currently principal of St Paul's High School Bessbrook near Newry.