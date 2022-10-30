Enniskillen were far too strong for Erne at Brewster Park

Enniskillen Gaels strolled to their 13th Fermanagh senior football title with a thumping 10-point win over Erne Gaels at Brewster Park.

Two goals from Conor Love after an opener from Conor McShea helped them to a 3-12 to 0-11 win in the rearranged decider.

Enniskillen took control early on and led 2-5 to 0-4 at the interval.

It was their first county title success since 2006, while Erne have not won the New York trophy since 1981.

Enniskillen's opening goal came in the 14th minute courtesy of good work by the impressive John Reihill, who got in down the right flank and delivered an inviting low cross which McShea finished from close range.

They found the net for a second time nine minutes later, with McShea seizing possession from a Brian Ryder kick-out and putting together a neat passing move that ended with Love applying the finishing touch to make it 2-5 to 0-3 for Enniskillen.

The third goal arrived early in the second half when another good move down the right set Love away and he cut inside with purpose before finishing well past Ryder.

Erne had actually started the match well and had more of the possession in what was a cagey opening spell, with the first point of the match coming in the sixth minute from the left foot of Enniskillen's Callum Jones.

Reihill doubled their lead three minutes later and, after Ultan Kelm pulled one back with the first of three points for him, Enniskillen took control of the game and led 1-3 to 0-1 when McShea's goal went in.

With a seven-point lead at the break, that third goal early in the second half ended any small Erne hopes of a comeback as their long wait for a county success continues.