Darragh Canavan and Joe Qguz helped Errigal Ciaran clinch their first Tyrone SFC title since 2012

Errigal Ciaran clinched their eighth Tyrone Football title and first triumph since 2012 as they defeated old rivals Carrickmore 2-11 to 1-12 at Omagh.

Carrickmore led 0-3 to 0-2 but Errigal Ciaran took control to move 1-8 to 0-4 up by half-time as Padraig McGirr netted seconds before the interval.

Martin Penrose's goal helped cut the margin to two before Joe Oguz's strike put five between the sides again.

Carrickmore produced a frantic finish but couldn't get closer than two down.

The Carmen outfit remain the most successful club in Tyrone football with 15 titles but they have not lifted the O'Neill Cup since their back-to-back triumphs in 2004 and 2005.

Canavan brothers star for Errigal Ciaran

Darragh Canavan notched 0-3 for Errigal Ciaran with his brother Ruairi hitting 0-2 as both produced strong running displays in their roles as the main attacking outlets for the winners.

After beating previous two winners Dungannon Clarkes and Dromore on their way to the final, Errigal Ciaran went in as marginal favourites but they always knew that they were going to be in for a battle against a club that they had crossed swords with on numerous previous occasions.

After a cagey opening, Danny Fullerton edged Carrickmore ahead from a free on six minutes before points from Ruairi Canavan and Peter Harte had Errigal Ciaran one up by the ninth minute.

Another Fullerton free and score from full-back Lorcan McBride as he strode forward saw Carrickmore regaining the lead by the 13th minute but that was as good as it good for the Carmen outfit during the opening period as Errigal dominated the second quarter.

Points from Canavan cousins Ruairi and Tommy had the Ballygawley-based outfit ahead on 17 minutes before Ben McDonnell's long-range score put two between the sides for the first time.

Mark Kavanagh and Darragh Canavan added two further efforts from play in the 27th and 29th, with the second a sniff of a goal chance as the Tyrone opted to fist over, before Fullerton notched Carrickmore's first score in 17 minutes to cut Errigal's lead to 0-7 to 0-4.

However, the two minutes of first-half injury-time proved pivotal to the eventual outcome as an Oguz point was quickly followed by Padraig McGirr lashing to the net in the final play of the opening period.

At that stage, Mark Harte's side looked in total control but Carrickmore hit back four minutes after the resumption as Errigal defender Cormac Quinn was caught in possession, with the turnover eventually resulting in Tyrone All-Ireland winner Penrose blasting to the net.

Carrickmore added three of the next four scores, with Penrose, McGarrity and Ruairi Slane on target to leave only two in it by the 41st minute but then the crucial moment of the game as Oguz held his nerve to fire past Jack McCallan after being sent in the clear.

With free-taker Fullerton bring up his tally to 0-5, Errigal Ciaran were outscored 0-5 to 0-2 during the remainder of the contest, which included Carrickmore going desperately close to earning a penalty in the 56th minute as the foul was ruled to be just outside the square.

However, Darragh Canavan's two late points proved enough as Errigal Ciaran's fans celebrated rapturously, with thoughts of the Ulster Club meeting with Crossmaglen at the Athletic Grounds on hold - at least for now.