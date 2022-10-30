Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Errigal Ciaran clinched their eighth Tyrone Football title and first triumph since 2012 as they defeated old rivals Carrickmore 2-11 to 1-12 at Omagh.

Carrickmore led 0-3 to 0-2 but Errigal Ciaran took control to lead 1-8 to 0-4 at half-time as Padraig McGirr netted seconds before the interval.

Martin Penrose's goal helped cut the margin to two before Joe Oguz's strike put five between the sides again.

Carrickmore produced a frantic finish but couldn't get closer than two down.

The Carmen outfit remain the most successful club in Tyrone football with 15 titles but they have not lifted the O'Neill Cup since their back-to-back triumphs in 2004 and 2005.

Darragh Canavan notched 0-3 for Errigal Ciaran with his brother Ruairi hitting 0-2 as both produced strong running displays in their roles as the main attacking outlets for the winners.

